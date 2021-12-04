Routt County wrestlers start season strong at tournaments

Steamboat Springs wrestler Cole Muhme pins Jairo Achovarria of Glenwood Springs at a home in February. Muhme continued his success on Saturday, winning all three matches at a tournament at Soroco High School.

OAK CREEK — Upon the cancellation of the Middle Park competition, Soroco head wrestling coach Jay Whaley invited all the attendees to Oak Creek for a round-robin tournament where Soroco and Steamboat Springs wrestlers kicked off the season.

Cole Muhme, Kaleb Young and Finn Rodgers all were undefeated on the day. In the 126-pound bracket, Muhme won all three of his matches by fall. Young won by fall and a major decision at 120 pounds, while Rodgers won his by decision and pin at 138 pounds.

Henry Dismuke, at 182 pounds, lost his first match but won his next two. Owen Kirby did the same in the 152-pound bracket.

Soroco’s Tim Bedell went 4-1 with each win coming by fall. Gavyn Salber and Dash Duksa were the only other two Rams wrestlers on Saturday. Both went 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Hayden High School wrestling team traveled to the Mesa Duals. Senior Dylan Zimmerman went 3-0, winning all his matches by fall in the 152-pound slot. At 170 pounds, Tommy Weber was 2-1, while Israel Santos was 2-3 in the 220-weight class.

Soroco Round Robin

120: Kaleb Young, SS, maj. dec. Teagin Shelley, EV, 8-0. Young, SS, fall Aslan Armstrong, SS, 0:40. Shelley, EV, fall Armstrong, SS, 1:53.

126: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Joe Probst, WG, 3:23. Muhme, SS, fall Ben Biekert, WG, 1:31.

132: Dane Biekert, WG, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 1:03. Tim Bedell, S, fall Rabesa, SS, 1:03. Bedell, S, Antonio Calvo, EV, 0:57.

138: Colby Burpo, EV, dec. Aiden George, SS, 7-4. George, SS, dec. Dan Demarest, EVE, 6-3. Rodgers, SS, fall Demarest, EV, 3:17. Rodgers, SS, dec. Burpo, EV, 7-0.

145: Joseph Hern, EV, dec. Caden Moore, SS, 8-6. Liam Loff, EV, fall Moore, SS, 3:21.

152: Owen Kirby, SS, fall Emilo Meraz-Solis, EV, 1:34. Kirby, SS, tie breaker Lawson Landrus, WG, 5-3.

160: Wyatt Howell, WG, tech. fall John Bene, SS, 2:29, 18-2. Bene, SS, fall Gavyn Salberg, S, 1:17. Salberg, S, fall Jon Paul Manguso, WG, 0:46.

170: Layton Morrison, SS, fall Wyatt Shearer, WG, 4:37. Shearer, WG, SV, Morrison, SS, 11-9.

182: Henry Dismuke, SS, fall Jackson Steinle, WG, 1:20. Dismuke, SS, dec. Eli Moon, SS, 4-3. Eli Broady, MP, fall Moon, SS, 0:41.

220: Jacob Barr, MP, fall Dash Duksa, S, 1:04. Landon Williams, WG, fall Duksa, S, 3:07.

Mesa Duals

North Fork 51, Hayden 28

126: Jason Kuntz, NF, fall Owen Miller, H, 3:41. 132: Kale Johnson, H, maj. dec. Charlie Miller, NF, 9-0. 138: Lane Stroh, NF, fall Triston Day, H, 3:08. 145: Dawson Morgan, NF, fall Logan Silva, H, 0:30. 152: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Ace Connolly, NF, 2:29. 160: Diezel Balko, NF, fall J.D. Case, H, 0:35. 170: Tommy Weber, H, fall Chance Degraffenried, NF, 1:09. 182: Justin Mattison, NF, dec. Cody Hawn, H, 11-4. 220: Malachi Deck, NF fall Israel Santos, H, 2:13. 285: Same Ware, NF, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 0:44.

Cedaredge 56, Hayden 24

113: Ethan Hice, C, fall Kalob More, H, 1:23. 120: Tayton Nelson, C, fall Ethan Silva, H, 1:41. 126: Landon Martin, C, fall Miller, H, 2:56. 132: Lane Hunsberger, C, tech. fall Johnson, H, 18-2. 138: Ethan Toothaker, C, fall Day, H, 0:38. 145: Owen Powers, C, fall L. Silva, H, 0:30. 160: Rober Smith, C, dec. Case, H, 3-2. 170: Weber, H, fall Kole Hawkins, C, 4:00. 182: Ty Walck, C, fall Hawn, H, 1:02. 220: Santos, H, fall Frankie Gargas, C, 4:57.

Hayden 45, Delta 26

120: E. Silva, H, dec. Sebastian Chavez, D, 11-7. 126: Miller, H, fall Angel Romero, D, 3:35. 152: Zimmerman, H, fall 0:47. 160: Royce Barrios, D, tech. fall Case, H, 1:52. 220: Ripp Lockhart, D, dec. Santos, H, 8-7. 285: Treyton Sandoval, D, fall Fuentes, H, 3:10.

Palisade 54, Hayden 18

120: Tyrus Despain, dec. E. Silva, H, 6-2. 126: Miller, H, fall Mikey Salazar, P, 1:51. 132: Jacob Lee, P, dec. Johnson, H, 8-4. 138: Judah Guajardo, P, fall Day, H, 1:13. 145: Keyton Young, P, fall L. Silva, 1:20. 152: Zimmerman, H, fall Trevin Brannong, P, 2:14. 160: Maddox Caster, O, fall Case, H, 0:43. 170: Joshua Contreras, P, fall Weber, H, 0:44. 182: Dawson David, P, fall Hawn, H, 5:52. 220: Caleb Casto, P, fall Santos, H, 2:18. 285: Angelo Guarente, P, fall Fuentes, H, 4:51.

Gunnison 49, Hayden 12

106: Damyon Funk, G, dec. Chase Preston, H, 8-7. 120: Devin Gomez, G, fall E. Silva, H, 0:59. 126: Royce Uhrig, G, fall Miller, H, 3:20. 132: Hunter Vincent, G, dec. Johnson, 7-2. 138: Miles Harris, G, fall Day, H, 1:40. 145: Rylin Gallegos, G, fall Logan Silva, 0:41. 160: Josh Brockschmidt, G, fall Case, H, 0:56. 182: Kaleb Vincent, G, maj. dec. Hawn, H, 15-7. 220: Santos, H, fall Omar Bernabe, G, 5:04. 285: Cesar Flores, G, dec. Fuentes, H, 2-0.

