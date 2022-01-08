Routt County wrestlers get back to the mat at tournaments

Hayden Tigers logo



The Hayden High School wrestling team embarked on its annual challenge at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, which draws some of the best wrestlers in Utah and Colorado.

Tigers senior Dylan Zimmerman finished third, losing just once — in the semifinal to Brady Merkley of Uintah by way of an 11-4 decision. Otherwise, Zimmerman was dominant, winning his first three matches by fall. His consolation semifinal was won with a 10-0 major decision, and he earned third with an 8-3 win over Riggen Walker of Kemmerer.

Cody Hawn went 3-2 on the day, winning a pair of matches by fall and another by an 11-5 decision. His first loss was a tough 11-9 decision, which sent him to the consolation bracket. A fall in the first round of a consolation match ended Hawn’s day.

Meanwhile, the Steamboat Springs High School and Soroco High School teams competed at Eagle Valley.

Sailors Finn Rodgers and Henry Dismuke each earned fourth, at 138 and 170 pounds, respectively.

Rodgers lost his first three, but came back to win his next two to take fourth. Dismuke lost his first but won his next two to earn a spot in the third-place bout. He lost an 8-1 decision.

Soroco senior Austin Little finished second. He blazed through the 182-pound bracket with a 12-5 decision, a 6-0 decision, a pin and a 9-1 major decision. In the final round, he faced Brady Samuelson of Basalt, who served Little his first loss of the season via an 11-3 major decision.

Tournament of Champions

106: Raleigh Thomson, Uintah, dec. Chase Preston, H, 5-4.

113: Axel Mackinnon, Green River, fall Kalob More, H, 4:42.

120: Ethan Silva, H, dec. Noah Duran, MC, 14-13. Landon Scarbrough, GJ, fall Ethan Silva, H, 1:04.

126: Garrett Haley, Pinedale, fall Owen Miller, H, 1:49.

138: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Chase Duncan, Union, 0:58. Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument, fall Hager, H, 0:25.

144: Dylan Zimmerman, H, maj. dec. Garrin Lord, Richfield, 10-0. 3rd: Zimmerman, H, dec. Riggen Walker, Kemmerer, 8-3.

165: Cody Hawn, fall Dominic Jones, GJ, 4:24. Hatch, Lyman, fall Hawn, H, 1:09.

190: Jacob Tonumaipea, West, fall Israel Santos, H, 1:28.

Eagle Valley

138: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Mason Schoeppner, Grand Valley, 1:59. Rodgers, SS, dec. James Webb, Rifle, 11-9.

152: Gavyn Salberg, S, fall Hayden Krueger, Battle Mountain, 0:47. Dakota Aguirre, Glenwood Springs, med. forfeit Salberg, S.

170: Henry Dismuke, SS, fall Marcus Washington, Rifle, 0:40. 3rd: Tanner Neff, Fruita Monument, dec. Dismuke, SS, 8-1.

182: Austin Little, S, fall Eli Moon, SS, 4:24. Brady Samuelson, Basalt, maj. dec. Little, S, 11-3.

