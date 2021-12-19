Routt County Wrestlers face challenging opponents at large tournaments

GRAND JUNCTION — Routt County wrestlers divided and conquered this weekend with Hayden and some Steamboat Springs athletes going to the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction, while Soroco and other Sailors traveled to the West Grand Invite.

Hayden senior Dylan Zimmerman had the best day among the Tigers, taking fourth with a 4-1 record on the day. Junior Cody Hawn was 3-2 at 170 pounds. Kalob More was 3-2 at 113 pounds, and Chase Preston also earned a 3-2 record in the 106-pound bracket.

Of the Sailors at the Warrior Classic, Cole Muhme had the best day. He won his first two matches in the 126-pound bracket, which put him in the quarterfinal. He lost there by a 6-5 decision and dropped his next match 11-4 to end his day.

Locals performed far better in West Grand, where Soroco senior Austin Little finished first in the 182-pound bracket, earning five wins, including four by fall. Ram Gavyn Salberg was third, going 3-1 on the day.

Steamboat Springs’ Aiden George was third in the 132-pound bracket, going 3-1 over the course of the tournament. Teammate Henry Dismuke finished second at 170 pounds, earning four wins and losing just once.

Warrior Classic

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Trevor Piatt, O, 2:47. Braxton Stewart, FM, fall Preston, H, 0:51.

113: Kalob More, H, fall Trevor Jones, CC, 1:52. Keegan Pottorff, B, fall More, H, 2:55. Colt Call, MC, dec, Kaleb Young, SS, 10-6.

120: Ethan Silva, H, fall Michael Leon, FM, 2:29. Robert Cole Good, EV, fall Silva, H, 4:14.

126: Ryan Durant, RM, maj. dec. Owen Miller, H, 15-3. Nathaniel Juarez, MV, dec. Cole Muhme, SS, 6-5. Jordyn Willie, CGJ, dec. Muhme, 6-5.

132: Kale Johnson, H, dec. Karter Frichneckt, R, 11-5. Jacob Lee, P, maj. dec. Johnson, H, 13-3.

138: Finn Rodgers, SS, fall Zander Wolld, C, 3:50. Josue Mayorga, B, fall Rodgers, SS, 1:42.

145: Zach Tittle, H, dec. Dylan Zimmerman, H, 1:48. Zimmerman, H, fall Ignacio Velasco, BM, 1:48. Zimmerman, H, fall Jacob Skolnick, SS, 1:33. Talan Hulet, D, fall Skolnick, SS, 2:29.

160: Trey Valdez, PV, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 0:37.

170: Cody Hawn, H, dec. Joshua Contreras, P, 6-2. Brent Langer, MV, fall Hawn, H, 1:59.

195: Tanner Heldman, FM, dec. Israel Santos, H, 4-3.

West Grand Invite

126: Colton Stevens, R, fall Aslan Armstrong, SS, 0:26.

132: Tim Bedell, S, maj. dec. Hunter Williams, WG, 11-1. Aiden George, SS, fall Izaiah Moody, R, 0:25. George, SS, fall Bedell, S, 3:00.

138: Bryson Flavin, BV, fall Caden Moore, SS, 1:00.

145: Varia Villalobos, WG, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 1:22.

152: Gavyn Salberg, S, fall Wyatt Shearer, BM, 0:00. Salberg, S, fall Trevor Rodman, BV, 1:23. John Bene, SS, tech. fall Jake Crimmel, BV, 0:00. Rodman, BV, fall Bene, SS, 0:33.

160: Diego Juarez, EV, fall Ethan Lozano, S, 1:12. Teagan Herold, S, fall Juarez, EV, 5:35. Emmit Houston, NP, fall Herold, S, 1:51.

170: Chris Deluca, BV, fall Henry Dismuke, SS, 3:19. Dismuke, SS, dec. Douglass Campbell, S, 4-2.

182: Austin Little, S, fall Eli Moon, SS, 1:26. Little, S, dec. Eli Broady, MP, 10-5. Chris Wellington, WG, fall Moon, SS, 1:21.

195: Oscar O’Donnell-Powell, B, fall Dash Duksa, S, 4:43.

