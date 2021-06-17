Routt County volleyball players earn All-State nods
A pair of Routt County volleyball players were named All-State honorable mentions as the All-State volleyball teams were announced Wednesday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The teams were selected through a lengthy process that includes nominations from leagues, then a vote by coaches.
Steamboat Springs senior Marcada Baker was named an All-State honorable mention. She helped the Sailors to a 9-6 season. They made it to a 4A regional tournament, but dropped both games which ended their season.
Soroco senior Makinley Parker was also named an All-State honorable mention. The Rams went 10-4 and qualified for the 2A regionals, but lost there.
Steamboat’s Baker, Lauren Fullerton and Emily Schneider were all named to the Western Slope All-Conference team, while Jadyn Robson was an honorable mention.
Parker and teammate Sophia Benjamin were Soroco’s All-Conference players while Peyton Parker, Eden Mayer, Irene Hoff and Emily Romero were honorable mentions.
Parker will play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association all state game in June, which will be coached by Soroco’s own Jeannie Jo Logan.
Hayden had three all-conference players in Gracie Day, Leah Carrouth and Emma Seagraves. The Tigers missed out on regionals after going 2-10 on the year.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County volleyball players earn All-State nods
A pair of Routt County volleyball players were named All-State honorable mentions as the All-State volleyball teams were announced Wednesday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.