Routt County track teams compete in Battle Mountain

Soroco runner Alan Mayer competes at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig in 2021. On Tuesday, April 26, Mayer finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:50.67.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco High School senior Marissa Martindale is still dominating the long jump, winning the girls event at the Battle Mountain Invite on Tuesday, April 26.

Martindale won with a jump of 16 feet, 5 inches, while teammates Sophia Benjamin and Irene Hoff finished fourth and seventh. Benjamin and Hoff were third and fourth in triple jump, while Haiely Minnick was sixth.

Benjamin also snuck into the top 10 in pole vault, earning ninth by clearing a height of 7 feet, 7 inches. Sophomore Larhae Whaley was seventh, clearing 8 feet, 1 inch.

Two Rams finished in the top 10 in shot put as Daisy Hoff was third and Eden Mayer was seventh. Mayer was eighth in the 1,600-meter run as well.

Senior Kayedence Bruner was fourth in high jump and the 100-meter hurdles, and junior Isabel Medina took eighth in the 400-meter dash.

Rams sophomore Alan Mayer was the top finisher for the boys team, taking 11th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:50.67.

Freshman Wyatt Trout earned 13th in triple jump, while teammate Isaac Perez took 16th.

The Steamboat Spring High School track team also saw strong performances at the meet. Senior Connor Prost won the 200 and 400. He won the shorter race by more than half a second and the 400 by nearly 0.8 seconds.

Teammate Olin Webster earned third in the 400, while Luke Olson was eighth in the 200 and 10th in the 400.

Senior Bowden Tumminello finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:02.86, and Casey Wolf won the 1,600 in 5:08.81.

Tumminello, Wolf, Webster and Prost combined to win the 4×400 relay.

Senior Nik Keyek continued to do his thing, winning the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events. Austin Prost was eighth and sixth in the same events.

Hlawe VanBlarcum and Brandon Kolb were seventh and eighth in boys high jump, while Casey and Matthias Wolf were sixth and seventh in triple jump.

Layton Morrison won discus with a throw of 109 feet, 6 inches.

Autumn Oslowski led the Sailor girls, winning the 1,600 with a time of 6:01.65. Teammate Morgan Yeiser was sixth in the event.

Kelsey Hamilton was second in the 200 and 400 with respective times of 27.18 and 1:03.24. She was also third in the 100. Margaux Shea was fourth and third in the 200 and 400, respectively.

The Steamboat girls combined to win the sprint medley relay as well.

Marta Josefsson was eighth in the long jump, while Kenna Harrison was 10th. Aspen Bennett-Manke took eighth in triple jump.

Tayla Kemry led the throwers with ninth- and 11th-place finishes in discus and shot put.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.