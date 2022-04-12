Routt County track and field teams compete in Gypsum

Steamboat Springs High School senior Connor Prost earned a meet record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.28 seconds on Saturday, April 9, at the Eagle Valley Invite.

Steamboat Springs senior Connor Prost set a meet record in the boys 400-meter run despite blustery winds at the Eagle Valley Invite on Saturday, April 9.

Prost ran the race in a blazing 52.28 seconds, more than half a second faster than the second-place finisher. Teammate Luke Olson earned ninth in the same race.

Sailors senior Bowden Tumminello won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:03.34. Teammate Casey Wolf was just over two seconds behind him and finished second. Sailor Olin Webster earned fourth in the same race.

Prost, Tumminello, Wolf and Webster combined to win the boys 4×400 relay.

Rounding out impressive performances from the Steamboat boys, Nik Keyek won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles races.

The Steamboat girls were led by senior Elise Colby, who won the 100-meter hurdles race with a time of 16.97 seconds.

Hayden High School senior Alison Rajzer kept her win streak going with a victory in the girls triple jump. She jumped 35 feet, 7 inches.

Tigers junior Bella Svoboda earned seventh in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Jenna Kleckler was 10th in long jump. Sophomore Dakota Munden finished fourth in discus with a throw of 91 feet, 10 inches.

Senior Kale Johnson had the best finish of the Hayden men. He earned second in the 3,200, crossing the line in 11:27.8. Junior Wesley Gioia was also impressive, taking fourth in discus with a throw of 110 feet, 1 inch.

Hayden freshman Ethan Sliva earned 22nd in the 400 with a time of 1:01.31 and 11th in triple jump. Sophomore Logan Silva was 24th in the 800, clocking in at 2:36.56. Logan was also 23rd in the 1,600 with a time of 5:42.59.

Eagle Valley Invite

Boys results

100: 1. Kelton Turner, Meeker, 11.41. 27. Sean Davenport, SS, 12.74. 37. Grady Frentress, H, 13.17. 46. Derning, SS, 13.79. 53. JD Case, H, 14.48. 58. George Slowey, SS, 15.11.

200: 1. Kade Bishop, Rifle, 23.87. 8. Luke Olson, SS, 25.56. 14. Chance Kibler-Fulk, SS, 26. 33. Jake Lindley, H, 27.6. 34. Jacen Rabesa, SS, 27.61. 35. Ethan Silva, H, 27.66. 36. Frentress, H, 27.75. 50. Jason Heid, SS, 32.05. 51. George Slowey, SS, 32.52.

400: 1. Connor Prost, SS, 52.28. 9. Luke Olson, SS, 55.6. 19. Roman Elvidge, SS, 59.84. 22. E. Silva, 1:01.31. 26. Torin Norling, 1:02.93. 33. Joe Harris, H, 1:05.58. 35. Keven Parra, SS, 1:11.01.

800: 1. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:03.34. 2. Casey Wolf, SS, 2:05.75. 4. Olin Webster, SS, 2:09.31. 24. Logan Silva, H, 2:36.56. 28. Rowan Webster, H, 2:41.53.

1600: 1. Jake Drever, EV, 4:35.96. 19. Michael Hagney, SS, 5:40.24. 20. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:41.09. 23. L. Silva, H, 5:42.59. 30. Thomas Reilley, SS, 5:47.88.

3200: 1. Jake Drever, EV, 10:11.77. 2. Kale Johnson, H, 11:27.8.

110 hurdles: 1. Nik Keyek, SS, 17.06. 7. Austin Prost, SS, 20.17.

300 hurdles: 1. Nik Keyek, SS, 43.3. 7. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 48.42. 8. A. Prost 48.42.

4×100: 1. Glenwood Springs 44.79. 8. Steamboat Springs 49.52.

4×200: 1. Coal Ridge 1:34.72. 5. Steamboat Springs 1:38.19.

4×400: 1. Steamboat Springs 3:36.32.

4×800: 1. Coal Ridge 9:!6.49. 3. Steamboat Springs, 9:41.38.

High jump: 1. Gavin Webb, B, 6-01. 9. Brandon Kolb, SS, 5-05. 11. Neeley, SS, 5-03. 12. Tommy Hagney, 5-03.

Long jump: 1. Bishop, R, 20-07.7. 10. Kayak, SS, 17-07.2. 16. Kolb, SS, 17-0. 19. Shamus Davenport, SS, 16-08. 20. Matthias Wolf, SS, 16-07.7. 24. A. Prost, SS, 15-09.7. 27. Neeley, SS, 15-07. 38. Cameron Campbell, H, 14-10. 43. Asher Rowan, SS, 13-11. 45. Clark Derning, SS, 13-10. 47. Parra, SS, 13-04. 50. Jacen Rabesa, SS, 12-10.

Triple jump: 1. Daniel Carreon, R, 39-11. 2. Wolf, SS, 38-06.7. 4. Roman Elvidge, SS, 36-07. 11. E. Silva, H, 34-10. 20. Campbell, H, 32-06.5. 22. Webster, H, 32-04. 23. Lindley, H, 32-0. 24. Trevor Harms, SS, 31-01.5. 28. Rowan, SS, 30-04. 33. Eli Moon, SS, 26-03.5. 34. Davenport, SS, 26-0.

Pole vault: 1. Ian Pennington, EV, 12-0.

Discus: 1. Marlon Nelson, B, 120-0. 4. Wesley Gioia, H, 111-01. 5. Layton Morrison, SS, 109-03. 18. Aaron Fuentes, H, 88-07. 19. Davenport, SS, 88. 21. Lindley, H, 83-01. 29. Moon, SS, 77-0. 37. Parker Lindquist, SS, 70-08.5. 40. Owen Warwick, SS, 66-06. 46. Derning, SS, 56-06.5. 50. Neeley, 54-03.

Shot put: 1. Zach Eskelson, M, 43-01.5. 19. Davenport, SS, 33-11. 22. Lindley, H, 33-05. 23. Gioia, H, 33-01. 31. Fuentes, H, 31-07.5. 33. Lindquist, SS, 30-10. 36. Morrison, SS, 29-10.5. 42. Reilley, SS, 26-06.5. 44. Case, H, 26-05.5.

Girls

100: 1. Jackie Camunez, CR, 13.06. 7. Marta Josefsson, SS, 13.94. 11. Bella Svoboda, H, 14.21. 43. Laura Graf, SS, 15.99. 46. Amelie Wild, SS, 16.55. 50. Tayla Kemry, SS, 18.31.

200: 1. Peyton Garrison, CR, 25.52. 5. Margaux Shea, SS, 28.76. 7. Bella Svoboda, H, 29.54. 14. Evan Quinn, SS, 30.39. 20. Jenna Kleckler, H, 30.99. 23. Katie Castor, SS, 31.56. 31. Jordan Ward, SS, 33.09. 42. Aislynn Dale, H, 37.72.

400: Garrison, CR, 56.467. 4. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:07.59. 13. Liz Lipscomb, SS, 1:11.96. 17. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 1:13.45. 27. Makena James, SS, 1:26.36.

800: 1. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, GS, 2:31.19. 7. Lillian Hammer, SS, 2:48.86. 14. Alex Hanna, SS, 2:55.07.

1600: 1. Samantha Blair, EV, 5:30.19. 4. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 6:02.26. 7. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 6:30.03. 20. Novella Light, SS, 7:13.88.

3200: 1. Mikayla Cheney, CR, 11:57.29.

100 hurdles: 1. Elise Colby, SS, 16.97. 10. Lipscomb, SS, 21.83. 13. Nicole Nolting, SS, 22.52.

300 hurdles: 1. Natalie Smythe, CR, 47.68.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 50.71. 5. Steamboat Springs 56.12.

4×200: 1. Coal Ridge 1:46.66. 3. Steamboat Springs 1:52.01.

800 SMR: 1. Coal Ridge 1:53.2. 2. Steamboat Springs 1:57.55.

4×400: 1. Steamboat Springs, 4:20.

4×800: 1. Coal Ridge 10:52.17. 2. Steamboat Springs 11:23.2.

High jump: 1. Jaycee Windorski, LC, 4-08. 8. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-05. 14. Mea Jenkins, SS, 4-03.

Long jump: 1. Breauna Sorensen, Glenwood Springs, 16-03.5. 7. Marta Joseffson, SS, 14-04. 10. Jenna Kleckler, H, 13-06.2. 11. Kenna Harrison, SS, 13-04.5. 18. B. Svoboda, H, 12-10. 23. Hanna Hale, SS, 12-02.5. 41. Aislynn Dale, H, 9-11. 42. Makena James, SS, 9-08.5. 44. Brielle Bunker, SS, 8-06.2.

Triple jump: 1. Alison Rajzer, H, 35-07. 6. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 29-01.

Pole vault: 1. Kenzie Cosper, EV, 9-0. 19. Castor, SS, 6-0.

Discus: 1. Abigail Wittenberg, CR, 98-06. 4. Dakota Munden, H, 91-10. 16. Kemry, SS, 67-08. 19. Kennedi Copeland, H, 64-01. 25. Olivia Svoboda, H, 53-08.5. 26. Nolting, SS, 52-07.5. 29. Ward, SS, 45-01. 33. James, SS, 34-08.5.

Shot put: 1. Brilee Jensen, CR, 33-06. 8. O. Svoboda, H, 26-06.5. 10. Kennedi Copeland, H, 25-11. 14. Munden, H, 24-02.5. 17. Nolting, SS, 21-07.5. 19. Bunker, SS, 21-03. 20. Kemry, SS, 21-0. 25. James, SS, 16-11.5. 27. Mea Jenkins, SS, 15-08.5.

