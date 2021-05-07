Routt County track and field athletes brush off the dust at Moffat County meet

Steamboat Springs Aliyah Reimer effortlessly competes in the 300-meter hurdles event at the Clint Wells Invitational in Craig on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



CRAIG — Soroco High School sophomore Shelby Geiger is in her first year of high school track and already has a lot of responsibility. In her first meet at the high school level, she was put in the anchor or final leg of both sprint relay races, the 4×200 and the 4×100. The Rams won the 4×100 with a time of 55.11 seconds.

“I think it’s a great experience for me, especially since I’m trying to run college track right now,” Geiger said. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s fun and good for me.”

Geiger already knows she wants to run track in college. After losing a year of high school experience, she’s making the most of every race. She helped the Rams finish second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:56. They did that without the help of junior speedster Kayedence Bruner, too.

Rose Karrow won the 800-meter race and took third in the 1,600 while placing eighth in high jump.

Additionally, Chase Delamater finished sixth in shot put.

“It was great. I was really pleased,” said head coach David Bruner. “I had talked about Lexi and Larhae, two of my freshmen, and they did exactly what I thought they would do.”

Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs High School senior Thomas Lewer is not a 200 runner, but in the first meet of the season, he opted to run his second-ever 200-meter race. After crossing the line in third, he told his coach he would definitely consider running it again.

“All I think about — I watch this video about Michael Johnson every once in a while, and it’s controlled fury through the turn and complete power through the straight,” Lewer said. “That’s what I tried to do. I tried to get out fast, work it pretty good and get even faster on the straight. The tailwind helped carry me and I got a big (personal record).”

Lewer finished the 200 in 23.94 seconds. He was one of the most successful Sailor track athletes at Friday’s meet. He finished second in the 400 as well, followed by teammate Bowden Tumminello, but timing didn’t record his time.

“I felt great,” he said. “I felt like I had even more in the tank too.”

Steamboat used Friday’s meet as a warm up for Saturday’s meet, leaving top performers and A relay combinations out. That allowed newcomers to shine and explore their interests.

Chris Morris and Josh Hamilton took second and third in the 100 and Jaydon Fryer won the 800.

Senior Aliyah Reimer had an incredible afternoon as well, taking first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 200-meter dash.

“We had a mixture of brand new athletes that were here today and even sophomores that didn’t get to compete as freshman,” head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “One of the coaches made a comment that it’s like we have two classes of freshmen when it comes to track and field.”

Hayden

In the first meet back in two years, Hayden High School senior Keaton Knez couldn’t help but have high expectations. He’s coming off a personal-best cross country season and skipped playing basketball to focus on running.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, obviously,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for the sunny days that you can hang out with your friends and chat it up. We’ve been waiting for the team dinners and all those fun things that come with varsity sports. I wish we didn’t have to wait so long, but it’s been worth the wait.”

Knez said he was a little disappointed with the day, particularly the relays, which made some errors, but overall he was just happy to be there. Individually, he finished third in the 800.

“It’s two years since we ran, so I can’t complain,” he said. “But (there were) a couple hiccups around our relays and stuff we got to reevaluate on, but we’re going to catch up to where we think we should be.”

Isabella Simones finished second in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.78. Kale Johnson took second in the 1,600.

Men’s results

Team scores: 1. Moffat County 195. 2. Meeker 129.5. 3. Steamboat Springs 70.5. 4. Middle Park 65. 5. Little Snake River 60. 6. North Park 37. 7. Hayden 29. 8. Soroco 18.

100: 1. Caleb Frink, MC, 11.48. 2. Chris Morris, SS, 11.7. 3. Josh Hamilton, SS, 11.75. 7. Brayden Dale, H, 12.49. 18. Logan Whaley, S, 13.9. 19. Wesley Gioia, H, 13.97. 24. Henry Dismuke, SS, 15.19. 25. Jason Heid, SS, 15.38.

200: 1. Frink, MC, 23.25. 2. Colby Clatterbaugh, M, 23.82. 3. Thomas Lewer, SS, 23.94. 13. Liam Frentress, H, 26.24. 19. Logan Whaley, S, 28.33. 22. Jason Heid, SS, 32.21. 23. George Slowey, SS, 32.71.

400: 1. Nathan Robinson, MC, 58.76. 2. Hudson Jones, MC, 1:00.39. 3. Roman Elvidge, SS, 1:00.41. 6. Logan Whaley, S, 1:09.21.

800: 1. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 2:05.56. 2. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 2:13.83. 3. Keaton Knez, H, 2:16.34. 12. Alan Mayer S, 2:51.43.

1600: 1. Boden Reidhead, MC, 5:25.21. 2. Kale Johnson, H, 5:27.38. 3. Cooper Main, M, 5:27.4. 6. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 5:43.41. 10. Logan Silva, H, 5:49.93. 11. Mayer, S, 6:11.72. 15. Michael Hagney, SS, 6:19.77.

110 hurdles: 1. Logan Hafey, MC, 16.35. 2. Evan Atkin, MC, 16.44. 6. Gavyn Salberg, S, 23.09.

300 hurdles: 1. Ben Opatril, MP, 44.54. 2. Ian Hafey, MC, 45.35. 3. Hadley Myers, LSR, 45.37. 7. Salberg, S, 54.08.

4×100: 1. Middle Park 47.18. 2. Meeker 48.43. 3. Steamboat Springs 48.96. 4. Moffat County 49.24. 5. North Park 51.7.

4×200: 1. Moffat County 1:33.89. 2. Meeker 137.75. 3. Steamboat Springs 142:98. 4. Hayden 1:43.77.

4×400: 1. Moffat County 3:48.32. 22. Moffat County B 4:02.84. 3. Middle Park $:09.48. 4. Steamboat Springs 4:25.73.

High jump: 1. Main, M, 5-8. 2. Evan Beaver, MC, 5-7. 3. Ian Trevenen, MC, 5-5.

Pole vault: 1. Colby Clatterabugh, M, 10-6. 2. Brendan Clatterbaugh, M, 10. 3. Cooper Main, M, 10-0. 4. Spencer Ashley, S, 9. 5. Connor Blunt, M, 8. 6. Austin Lopez, M, 7. 7. Alan Mayer, S, 6-6.

Long jump: 1. Evan Atkin, MC, 19-11. 2. Frink, MC, 18-10. 3. Jeremy Woodward, M, 18-3. 5. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 16-7 ¾. 6. Granger Rowan, SS, 16-3 ½. 8. Connor Prost, SS, 15-10 ¾. 15. Jameson Tracy, SS, 14-0. 17. Wesley Gioia, H, 13-2 ¼.

Triple jump: 1. Jeremy Woodward, M, 38-8. 2. Kannadis Peroulis, LSR, 38. 3. Hunter Sessions, NP, 36-½. 7. Roman Elvidge, SS, 32-7. 12. Mayer, S, 26-2.

Shot put: 1. Zach Eskelon, M, 44-3. 2. Montgomery Ramsey, NP, 40-5 ½. 3. Cordell Garriott, NP, 39-6. 6. Chase Delamater, S, 37-2. 10. Layton Morrison, SS, 34-1 ½. 14. Austin Williams, H, 31-2 ½. 15. Cole Moon, SS, 29-9 ½. 17. Josue Mejia, S, 28-10 ½. 19. Kai Lancaster, SS, 27-10 ½. 21. Henry Dismuke, SS, 23-11 ½.

Discus: 1. Landon Prestrud, LSR, 125-10. 2. Corey Scranton, MC, 120-6. 3. Chris Sanderson, MC, 104-3. 7. Williams, H, 92-8. 11. Delamater, S, 84-8. 12. Tracy, SS, 83-4. 18. Mejia, S, 72-2. 19. Lancaster, SS, 67-1. 20. Moon, SS, 65-5. 21. Dismuke, SS, 65-3.

Women’s results

Team scores: 1. Moffat County 170. 2. Little Snake River 102. 3. Middle Park 88. 4. Soroco 78. 5. Steamboat Springs 75.5. 6. Meeker 73. 7. Hayden 41.5. 8. North Park 24.

100 hurdles: 1. Destre Kaisler, LSR, 18.04. 2. Jayden Overton, M, 18.76. 3. Alayna Behrman, MC, 18.82. 4. Elise Colby, SS, 19.25. 5. Sadie Dunckley, H, 19.47. 8. Sophia Benjamin, S, 20.15. 10. Ana Stevens, SS, 20.83. 12. Nicole Nolting, SS, 27.57.

100: 1. Halle Hamilton, Mc, 12.87. 2. Isabella Simones, H, 13.78. 3. Antonia Vasquez, MC, 13.91. 12. Maren Elvidge, SS, 14.91. 19. Mea Jenkins, SS, 15.41. 21. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 16.7. 22. Kaelley Freideman, S, 16.81. 23. Amelie Wild, SS, 16.85.

200: 1. Hamilton, MC, 26.01. 2. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 26.04. 3. Jillian Bennett, H, 26.31. 5. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 27.76. 8. Marissa Martindale, S, 28.98. 18. Mia Mikos, H, 30.46. 21. Shelby Geiger, S, 30.86. 22. Jenna Kleckler, H, 31.05. 24. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 31.23. 29. Yeiser, SS, 34.31.

400: 1. Emaleigh Papierski, MC, 1:03.92. 2. Marcada Baker, SS, 1:05.6. 3. Little Snake River 1:11.02. 4. Larhae Whaley, S, 1:11.21. 10. Katie Castor, SS, 1:18.69.

800: 1. Rose Karrow, S, 2:54.09. 2. Skylynn Ready, LSR, 2:55.12. 3. Alena Switzky, SS, 2:59.98. 5. Eden Mayer, S, 3:06.04. 8. Alex Hanna, SS, 3:13.66.

1600: 1. Samantha Westfahl, NP, 6:18.67. 2. Brighton Bair, M, 6:21.9. 3. Karrow, S, 6:42.2. 5. Eden Mayer, S, 7:03.01. 8. Jazzel Gardea Pinera, SS, 7:14.68.

3200: 1. Westfahl, NP, 14:12.97. 2. Cameryn Friesen, MP, 15:16.62. 3. Sierra Manyak, NP, 15:18.66. 5. Skylar Clark, S, 16:36.17.

300 hurdles: 1. Reimer, SS, 49.83. 2. Natali Elerick, Mp, 54.36. 3. Destre Kaisler, LSR, 54.71. 6. Sadie Dunckley, H, 59.16.

4×100: 1. Soroco 55.11. 2. Meeker 56.02. 3. Little Snake River 56.06. 4. Steamboat Springs 1:02.02. 5. North Park 1:05.67.

4×200: 1. Moffat County 1:49.94. 2. Soroco 1:56.61. 3. Steamboat Springs 2:06.98.

Medley relay: 1. Moffat County 2:01.47. 2. Meeker 2:10.85. 3. Steamboat Springs 2:15.61.

4×400: 1. Moffat County, 4:39.26.

4×800: 1. Middle Park 11:30.55.

High jump: 1. Emma Jones, MC, 4-8. 2. Alexis Jones, MC, 4-8. 3. Cayden King, MC, 4-8. 7. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-3. 8. Karrow, S, 4-3.

Pole vault: 1. Aspen Merrifield, M, 7. 2. Sophia Benjamin, S, 7. 3. Kayedence Bruner, S, 6-6.

Long jump: 1. Baker, SS, 15-5 ¾. 2. Papierski, MC, 15-4. 3. King, MC, 14-10 ¾. 4. Martindale, S, 14 2 ¾. 5. Isabella Simones, H, 14 2 ¼. 5. Lauren Parks, SS, 14 2 ¼. 7. Kleckler, H, 12 10 ½. 10. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 12 6 ¼. 14. Eden Mayer, S, 11-11. 19. Amelie Wild, SS, 9-8.

Triple jump: 1. Rajzer, H, 32-8. 2. King, MC, 30-7. 3. Behrman, MC, 30-2 ½. 6. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-7. 8. Castor, SS, 26-5.

Shot put: 1. Cylee Matheson, LSR, 32-2 ½. 2. Hannah Sixkiller-Jones, LSR, 30-5. 3. Angelina Butler, MP, 27-3. 7. Dakota Munden, H, 25-10. 10. Daisy Hoff, S, 23-4. 15. Elvidge, SS, 17-8. 16. Mea Jenkins, SS, 17-4. 18. Nicole Nolting, SS, 14-10. 19. Yeiser, SS, 14-2.

Discus: 1. Halley Knowles, M, 97. 2. Matheson, NSR, 85-9. 3. Sixkiller-Jones, LSR, 76-9. 6. Dakota Munden, H, 74-8. 8. Hoff, S, 60-11. 19. Elvidge, SS, 42-10. 20. Nolting, SS, 33-9.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.