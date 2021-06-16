Routt County teams stay sharp for state at Rangely meet





RANGELY — With the clock ticking to state, the Soroco and Hayden track and field teams had a few athletes competing in certain events at the Rangely Panther Dusk Meet.

The Soroco girls team finished fourth thanks to a victory in the 4×100 and 800 medley relay. Rose Karrow finished second in the 800 with a time of two minutes, 40.61 seconds. Eden Mayer was second in the 1600, finishing in 6:32.9. Kayedence Bruner was second in high jump in four feet, 9.5 inches. Marissa Martindale and Sophia Benjamin were third and fourth in long jump.

Chase Delamater led the Rams boys, taking fourth in shot put with a throw of 39 feet, three inches. He also earned sixth in discus with a throw of 107 feet, 11 inches. Gavyn Salberg was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.12 seconds.

The Hayden boys were led by Brayden Dale, who finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:11.02. Kale Johnson was right behind him in fifth. Johnson was also third in the 1,600, which Keaton Knez won with a time of 4:48.56.

Alison Rajzer led the Tiger girls with a second-place finish in triple jump and Isabella Simones earned fourth in both the 100 and triple jump. Dakota Munden was sixth and seventh in discus and shot put and Sadie Dunckley was sixth and seventh in the 300 and 100 hurdle events.

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Cedaredge 98. 2. Grand Valley 95.5. 3. Rangely 68.5. 7. Hayden 32. 9. Soroco 15.

100: 1. Wesley Ryan, D, 11.63. 11. Gavyn Salberg, S, 13.04. 16. Logan Whaley, S, 13.88.

200: 1. Ryan, D, 23.82. 8. Salberg, S, 28.12. 9. Whaley, S, 28.17.

400: 1. Dalton Crites, PV, 55.57.

800: 1. Andrew Dorris, R, 2:06.95. 4. Brayden Dale, H, 2:11.02. 5. Kale Johnson, H, 2:11.05. 7. Andrew Kleckler, H, 2:19.46. 9. Logan Silva, H, 2:31.46. 12. Alan Mayer, S, 2:50.38.

1600: 1. Keaton Knez, 4:48.56. 2. Alyster Birk, P, 4:50.27. 3. Kale Johnson, H, 5:00.01. 6. Mayer, S, 6:18.45.

3200: 1. Trevor Lewis, D, 10:46.18.

110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Boger, GV, 17.13.

300 hurdles: 1. Jaden Jordan, D, 43.68. 6. Salberg, S, 53.83.

4×200: 1. Cedaredge 1:39.83.

4×400: 1. Rangely 5:17.32.

4×800: 1. Cedaredge 9:24.87.

High jump: 1. Brysen Harris, C, 5-08.5.

Long jump: 1. Ryan, D, 20-06.75.

Triple jump: 1. Kade Sackett, GV, 35-07.5.

Discus: 1. Blake Tullis, C, 139. 5. Kleckler, H, 109-10. 6. Chase Delamater, S, 107-11. 9. Austin Williams, H, 103-1. 13. Josue Mejia, S, 78.

Shot put: 1. Cris Alejandre, C, 42-11.5. 4. Delamater, S, 39-03. 12. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 33-02. 13. Williams, H, 29-10.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Cedaredge 145.5. 2. Meeker 85. 3. Rangely 83. 4. Soroco 73. 5. Hayden 46.

100: 1. Kylee Terry, C, 12.98. 4. Isabella Simones, H, 13.6. 14. Isabel Medina, S, 14.54. 15. Rose Karrow, S, 14.7.

200: 1. Mary Scoggins, R, 29.2. 5. Jenna Kleckler, H, 30.85. 8. Isabel Medina, S, 31.6.

400: 1. Alex Mendoza, GV, 1:04.01.

800: 1. Scoggins, R, 2:29.73. 2. Karrow, S, 2:40.61. 5. Medina, S, 2:51.55. 7. Eden Mayer, S, 1:53.04.

1600: 1. Brighton Bair, M, 6:27.82. 2. Mayer, S, 6:32.9.

3200: 1. Macy Morgan, R, 20:43.31.

100 hurdles: 1. Alex Mendoza, GV, 16.94. 7. Sadie Dunckley, H, 18.61.

300 hurdles: 1. Megan Jenkins, C, 47.3. 6. Dunckley, H, 52.53.

4×100: 1. Soroco 52.27.

4×200: 1. Cedaredge, 1:50.22. 4. Hayden 1:55.28.

800 medley: 1. Soroco 1:57. 2. Hayden 1:57.84.

4×800: 1. Cedaredge 11:48.96.

High jump: 1. Kammie Henderson, C, 4-09.5. 2. Kayedence Bruner, S, 4-09.5. 7. Rose Karrow, S, 4-05.5.

Long jump: 1. Scoggins, R, 16-02. 3. Marissa Martindale, S, 15-05.75. 4. Sophia Benjamin, S, 14-03.5. 10. Kleckler, H, 12-08.5. 12. Larhae Whaley, S, 12-02.

Triple jump: 1. Leia Ellenberger, P, 34-00.5. 2. Alison Rajzer, H, 33-09.25. 4. Isabella Simones, H, 31-11.5. 5. Kayedence Bruner, S, 30-07.25.

Discus: 1. Lauryn Kiefer, P, 111-06. 6. Dakota Munden, H, 85-05. 9. Daisy Hoff, S, 74-01. 22. McKenzie Clark, S, 56.

Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Brooks, C, 34-03.5. 7. Munden, H, 26-02. 9. Hoff, S, 25-01. 18. Clark, S, 21-11.

