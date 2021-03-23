Routt County basketball players, coach earn end-of-year awards

Hayden senior Andrew Kleckler collects a rebound and looks for an open teammate during a game against North Park on Friday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Basketball and Season B is officially over. The Soroco High School girls and the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball teams both had playoffs appearances, while other teams wished they could have done more.

Head coach David Bruner led the Soroco girls team to a 10-3 season that ended in a close loss in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Senior Makinley Parker was not only a first team All-Conference player, but senior Player of the Year for the Western Slope League. Juniors Eden Mayer and Kayedence Bruner were also first team All -Conference, while juniors Peyton Parker, Sophia Benjamin and sophomore Shelby Geiger were honorable mentions.

David Bruner won Western Slope Coach of the Year.

The Soroco boys basketball team ended the season 8-6, and junior Jed Kirby was named to the All-Conference first team. Senior teammates Liam Yaconiello and Tyler Koler-Wixom were honorable mentions.

The Hayden boys team finished 5-8, and senior Liam Frentress was named an All-Conference player. Senior Hunter Slowik was an honorable mention.

The Tiger girls went 3-5, and senior Gracie Day and junior Alison Rajzer were named All-Conference. Sophomore Emma Seagraves was an honorable mention. Day was also named the second top senior in the league and could play in the All-State game this summer.

Steamboat was led by head coach George Ibarra, and the girls went 1-10. Junior Sam Campbell was the only All-Conference selection from the team.

Michael Vandahl, head coach of the Sailors boys, won Western Slope Coach of the Year. His team went 16-1 with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen of the CHSAA 4A playoffs.

Senior Eric Pollert was named Player of the Year, while senior Jake Kreissig and sophomore Cade Gedeon were named to the All-Conference first team. Senior Granger Rowan and junior Kellen Adams were honorable mentions.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.