Roubaix marks start of cycling season in Steamboat

Bike shorts and bib numbers are back on the streets of Steamboat. Cyclists in bright colored bibs rode around Howelsen Hill and Yampa Street, warming up and cooling down, which can only mean one thing: Saturday was race day.

After more than a year of canceled or virtual races, the Steamboat Roubaix commenced the cycling season May 8. The event brought in about 200 riders of all levels, from pros chasing a prize purse, to casual riders looking to get into the racing scene. Every rider seemed to smile the entire day as they were happy to be back in the competitive spirit.

“I really missed the motivation that comes with racing,” said women’s pro second-place finisher Hannah Shell. “I think it’s hard to stay motivated to do hard intervals when you don’t have any competition.”

Shell had plenty of motivation on Saturday. She spent much of the race with Team Colorado’s Alexis Jaramillo. The pair were chasing Team Colorado’s Makala Jaramillo, who was the victor of the women’s pro race.

Alexis said chasing was the best part of the entire day, along with meeting Shell. At the very end, Alexis sprinted up the final hill, defeating Shell by 12 seconds. Shell is using the Roubaix as training for Unbound in Kansas and Alexis is aiming for nationals later in the year.

“My goal is nationals for road and track then cyclocross later in the season,” she said.

A few riders mentioned to each other that the course was gorgeous and the most challenging race of the year so far.

Senior men victor Connor Pulvidente said the gravel sections were certainly difficult.

“It was fun. Good time, lots of climbing. Lots of dirt,” he said. “There was a lot of dirt. The climbs were fun. I liked that a little more than the dirt.”

Steamboat’s own Ethan Moyer finished 56 seconds behind Pulvidente to take second place in the senior men’s race.

The event spaced out starts and finishes throughout the day and had riders wear masks up until their race began. But for the most part, it resembled a normal bike race.

Competitors started down River Road, then Routt County Road 35 to Colorado Highway 131. Steamboat Velo member Chris Johnson stood on the side of the road, waiving riders to turn north on to Routt County Road 179 where they were formally introduced to the gravel that made the race so special. From there, depending on the distance of the race, cyclists zipped around the backside of Emerald, or completed one or two laps

“We’re really excited to have it up here, especially after last year with COVID,” said Johnson. “It’s really awesome to have racing back here in Steamboat and in Routt County. It’s going to be, hopefully, a good sign of things to come.”

Steamboat Roubaix

Junior Men 15-16: 1. Luke Robinson 1:47.46. 2. Jackson Menand 1:54.54. 3. Jude Schafer 1:59.45. 4. Ian McGlashan 2:09.21.

Junior Men 17-18: 1. Mack Dorf 1:43.05. 2. Ian Kuzleb 1:44.41. 3. Sam Pflugh 1:45.39. 4. Andrew Simons 1:46.32.

Senior Men 3: 1. Connor Pulvidente 2:25.43. 2. Ethan Moyer 2:26.39. 3. Anthony Hilligoss 2:28.48. 4. Dustin Weigl 2:28.49. 5. Kylen Solvik 2:28.53. 6. Nikolai Lyssogor 2:32.42. 7. John Herr 2:32.45. 8. Michael Murphy 2:32.51. 9. Matthew Wiseman 2:33.38. 10. Zygmunt Piekos 2:34.21. 11. Sanjin Obhodas 2:34.26. 12. James Eby 2:36.15. 13. Elliott Parcells 2:38.01. 14. Cole Tamburri 2:38.06. 15. Alex Pond 2:41.26.

Masters Men 40+ 3: 1. Scott Meadows 2:32.54. 2. William Raatz 2:32.58. 3. Juan Gutierrez 2:36.36. 4. Matthew Walp, 2:42. 5. Jeff Mabry 2:45.33. 6. 6. Tony Fraij 2:50.59. 7. Joshua Doyle 3:03.45. 8. Bill Manning 3:05.29.

Men 50+ 3: 1. Andy Johnson 2:32.46. 2. Erik Dorf 1:32.46. 3. John Talley 2:36.49. 4. Matthew McNamara 2:40.55. 5. Gardner Desroberts 1:45.26. 6. Greg Mueller 2:51.36. 7. Frank Smith 2:53.12. 8. Jon Gallagher 2:53.24. 9. Michael Schaub 3:07.02.

Men’s 40+: 1. Benjamin Sharp 2:32.08. 2. Calder Daenzer 2:32.08. 3. Tim Granshaw 2:32.12. 4. John Mansell 2:32.36. 5. Bucky Schafer 2:36.56. 6. Todd Cassan 2:36.57. 7. Darian Founds 2:38.34. 8. Jeff Hoobler 2:39.05. 9. Jack Jefferies 2:39.08. 10. Ian Pritchard 2:55.05. 11. Josh Lee 3:14.29.

Pro men: 1. Richard Arnopol 3:04.32. 2. Matt Jablonski 3:04.33. 3. Henry York 3:06.51. 4. Ben Frederick 3:06.52. 5. Alex Marr 3:07.04. 6. Matti Rowe 3:07.41. 7. Brett Rindt 3:08.3. 8. Rob Smallman 3:11.28. 9. Isaiah Newkirk 3:11.34. 10. Nicholas Tabares 3:15.15.

Pro women: 1. Makala Jaramillo 2:48.46. 2. Alexis Jaramillo 2:49.36. 3. Hannah Shell 2:49.48. 4. Hannah Bingham 2:50.19. 5. Anna Dorovskikh 2:51.47. 6. Leslie Ethridge 2:56.54. 7. Leah Emaus 3:11.05. 8. Ingrid Smallman 3:11.05.

Gran Fondo 53: 1. Stephanie Wilson 2:06.57. 2. Jon Griffith 2:52.23. 3. Christopher Smith 3:01.06. 4. Matthew Lundy 3:03.57. 5. Eddie Rogers 3:05.27. 6. Hallie Larson 3:06.13. 7. Jennifer Sharp 3:09.48. 8. Jason Cash 3:34. 9. David Ziegert 3:37.59. 10. Morgan Brown 3:59. 11. Ken Spruell 3:59. 12. Jim Houston 3:59.28. 13. Paul Matheny 4:14.23.

Gran Fondo 36: 1. Matt Robinson 2:00.36. 2. John Weinman 2:19.13. 3. Rodney Rice 2:20.44. 4. Asher Holloman 2:29.23. 5. Dwight Smith 2:47.19. 6. Patrick Barney 2:58.58. 7. Timothy Anderson 2:59.05.

Men 70+: 1. Daniel Smilkstein 1:59.21. 2. Joe Shirley 2:13.02. 3. Dick Elliott 2:23.05.

Men 60+: 1. Brack Hattler 1:42.37. 2. Geoff Cooper 1:42.42. 3. Steve Matous 1:44.16. 4. Brian Tate 1:46.41. 5. Rip Mobus 1:47.42. 6. Bill Kiester 1:48.55. 7. Terence Gill 1:52.44. 8. Henrik Pedersen 1:53.28. 9. Vince Hooper 1:53.52. 10. Jim Barker 1:58.56. 11. Michael Moher 1:59.26. 12. David Landman 2:07.39. 13. Ray Roetman 2:25.31.

Men 50+ 4: 1. Larry Smith 1:41.48. 2. Kevin Minard 1:43.56. 3. Theodore Essenfeld 1:46.43. 4. Jeff Hocker 1:51.12. 5. Jim Rouse 1:52.35. 6. Robb McGuffin 1:54.38. 7. Steve Elzinga 1:54.48. 8. Steven Morgan 2:03.46.

Men 40+ 4: 1. Nathan Abbott 1:40.21. 2. Neil Phippen 1:44.01. 3. Simon Shukhman 1:44.01. 4. Alex Meininger 1:48.46. 5. Garett Mariano 1:50.08. 6. Josh Benjamin 2:02.54. 7. Shawn Wormke 2:04.04. 8. Peter Baer 2:06.22.

Senior women 4: 1. Hannah Reese 1:54.21. 2. Olivia Woodruff 1:58.01. 3. Christal Davis 1:58.04.

Senior women 5: 1. Isabelle Kennedy 2:03.23. 2. Kirsten Alder 2:07.01.

Masters women 40+: 1. Mara Rhodes 2:05.36.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.