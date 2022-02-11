RESULTS: Wednesday Night Jump No. 3
Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump
February 9, 2022
Alpine
Bump open female
1. Charlotte Linford 12. 2. Wilder DeBoom 11.5. 3. Deegan Mertz 10.5. 3. Kendall Walker 10.5. 4. Olive Roos 10. 5. Mallory Sibson 9.5. 6. Liz Benderly 7.5.
Bump open male
1. Charlie Pugh 13. 2. Wyatt Lozano 10.5.
HS20 open female
1. Carson Dressendorfer 20. 1. Beatrice Dressendorfer 20. 1. Ellis Dressendorfer 20.
HS20 U10 female
1. Emery Shine 29.5. 2. Tatum Schutt 21.5.
HS20 open male
1. Cael Riley 16. 2. Lorrel Mahosky 15.5. 3. Percival Harman 12.5.
HS20 U10 male
1. Logan VanOveren 32. 2. FLynn Oslowski 28. 2. Jon McKenzie 28. 3. Breclan McCarthy 26.5. 5. Micah Konald 25. 6. Christopher Bernitt 24.5. 7. Jude Harman 12. 7. Tate Aragon 12.
HS30 U12 male
1. Henry Blonder 30.5. 2. Odin Gruben 27.
Nordic
HS20 open female
1. Livia Spector 125.1. 2. Maddie Butler 79.8.
HS20 U10 female
1. Zanah Rind 150.5. 2. Valentina Broggi 126.6. 3. Emma Wingard 102.3. 3. Nova Lake Van Wyk 102.3. 5. Clara Keller 86.7. 6. Kate Walker 73.1.
HS20 U10 male
1. Ryder Robinson 174.9. 2. Luke Mathey 155.7. 3. Theo Maul 154.2. 4. C-Mac Biglow 133.4. 5. Winston Whitten 129.6. 6. Beau Fleming 129.3. 7. Theo Givnish 120.4. 8. Austin Foss 105.7. 9. Fischer Towsley 42.
HS30 open female
1. Eliza Linford 30.9.
HS30 U12 female
1. McKenzie Maines 93.6. 2. Charlotte Fleming 91.6. 3. Piper Mouttet 56.4. 4. Lainee Haack 52.7.
HS30 U12 male
1. Logan Walker 106. 2. Oliver Dalzell 94.5. 3. Everett Baldwin 94. 4. Fritz Gamber 89.6. 5. Langdon Devin 87.3. 6. Connor VanOveren 85.7. 7. Levi Lowe 84. 8. Kaden Graham 83. 9. Arthur Keller 74.7. 10. Luke Hodge 73.7. 11. Brady Foss 64.2. 12. Miles Warnke 59.
HS45 U14 female
1. Emma Russell 155.9. 2. Ella Wilson 155.8. 3. Eva Minotto 151.9.
HS45 U14 male
1. Austin Johnson 168.1. 2. Arthur Tirone 167.6. 3. Sawyer Graves 165.4. 4. Jackson Schutt 161.5. 5. Nathan Rind 161.2. 6. Ridge Barnes 155.1. 6. Nico Bowdre 155.1. 8. Ethan Maines 148.3. 9. Owen Park 142.5. 10. Charlie Gunn 134.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
RESULTS: Wednesday Night Jump No. 3
Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump