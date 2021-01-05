RESULTS: Wednesday Night Jump No. 1
Nordic Results
U10 female: 1. Mckenzie Maines 102.2. 2. Zanah Rind 101.1. 3. Emmaline Wingard 56.5. 4. Charlotte Fleming 32.5. 5. Dylan Godley 2.
U10 male: 1. Fritz Gamber 101.2. 2. Oliver Dalzell 95.9. 3. Devin Langdon 94.9. 4. Ike Feiges 60.1. 5. Luke Hodge 40.4. 6. Cooper Bowdre 38.8. 7. Ryder Robinson 36.7. 7. Luke Mathey 36.7.
HS20 open female: 1. Eliza Landford 28.4.
HS20 open male: 1. Cyrus Wittig 50.8. 2. Braden Fleming 36.7.
U12 male: 1. Ethan Maines 87.2. 2. Jackson Schutt 86.2. 3. Oscar Dalzell 81.6. 4. Austin Johnson 77.9. 5. Nico Bowdre 77.2. 6. Nathan Rind 75.2. 7. Logan Walker 74.2. 8. Kaden Graham 66.4. 9. Soren Shepherd 65.9. 10. Everett Baldwin 57.1. 11. Ryder Miller 50.5. 12. Fisher Gibson 42.9. 13. Levi Friedman 35.3
U14 female: 1. Bonnie Sue Larson, 142.2. 2. Emma Russell 123.2. 3. Eva Minotto 114.6. 4. Ella Wilson 104. 5. Haley Brabec 83.8.
U14 male: 1. Sawyer Graves 254. 2. Owen Wither 149.5. 3. Kade Lawton 137.1. 4. Arthur Tirone 133.3. 5. Owen Park 103. 6. Charlie Gunn 34.3.
Alpine results
U10 girls: 1. Ellison Friedman 19. 2. Livia Spector 18. 3. Ramey Shepherd 14. 4. Piper Christopher 11. 5. Charlotte Linford 8.
U10 boys: 1. Riley Gunn 25. 2. Christian Biglow 24.5. 3. Winston Whitten 24. 4. Theodore Givnish 21. 5. Beau Fleming 20. 5. Arthur Keller 20. 7. Miles Warnke 15. 8. Jonathan McKenzie 14. 8. Wyatt Stevenson 14. 10. Xerxes Law 13.5. 11. Benjamin Hack 12. 12. Phineas Walters 11.5. 13. Bennett Creagan 10. 14. Cy Feiges 2.
Girls HS20 open: 1. Carly Pappas 20.
