 RESULTS: Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series | SteamboatToday.com
RESULTS: Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series

Shelby Reardon
  

The second race of the 2020-21 Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series was sold out and even had a waiting list.

Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series – Vertigo Craze

Jan. 13, 2021, Steamboat Resort

Junior

Female 10-14: 1. McKenzie Maines 1:10.04. 2. Charlotte Fleming 1:27.45.

Male 10-14: 1. Ethan Maines 57:39. 2. Ryder Robinson 59:22. 3. Beau Fleming 1:12.13. 4. Everett Baldwin 1:27.46. 5. Levi Freidman 1:27.47.

Male 15-17: 1. Grant Linford 54:56.

Sports

Female:

1. Kathryn Ciamaichelo 1:19.42.

2. Liz Baldwin 1:20.18.

3. Sarah Glassmeyer 1:22.36.

4. Kristen Feiges 1:25.18.

5. Morgan Degrandis 1:33.01.

6. Nicole Olexa 1:33.29.

7. Erin Brosterhous 1:39.5.

8. Erin Early 1:46.39.

9. Liz Homuth 1:48.45.

10. Helen Beall 1:52.15.

11. Lisa Bressler 1:52.35.

Male

1. Ben Berend 1:06.56.

2. Jason Sigmon 1:10.08.

3. Ryan Van Ness 1:10.28.

4. Ben Beall 1:12.34.

5. Jon Wade 1:12.38.

6. Alden Wade 1:12.4.

7. Luke Brosterhous 1:13.41.

8. William Feiges 1:14.36.

9. Michael Hlavacek 1:15.43.

10. Tony Cesolini 1:15.46.

11. Collin Browse 1:19.

12. Larry Lindeman 1:19.17.

13. Jared Hayden 1:22.25.

14. PJ Wharton 1:23.12.

15. Casey Homuth 1:25.59.

16. Will Guzik 1:26.03.

17. Ryan Ayala 1:30.42.

18. Dan Lemmer 1:31.59.

19. Michael Degrandis 1:32.17.

20. David Landman 1:32.52.

21. Adam Maines 1:36.22.

22. Newel Linford 1:40.01.

23. Brooks Mason 1:54.24.

24. Jack Horrigan 1:54.58.

Pro-Open

Female

1. Alisha Johansson 1:26.41.

2. Hannah Bingham 1:28.37.

3. Katherine Evans 1:28.56.

4. Ryan Ernstes 1:29.06.

Male

1. Barkley Robinson 1:09.11.

2. Ben Glassmeyer 1:09.31.

3. Jesse Wilkins 1:11.46.

4. Jimmy Howe 1:12.28.

5. Gabin Malia 1:13.05.

6. Greg Friedman 1:18.56.

7. David Zink 1:26.39.

8. Jason Blair 1:29.07.

9. Allen Belshaw 1:30.32.

10. Pete Surgent 1:31.15.

11. Joe Laliberte 1:37.52.

12. Geoff Hunt 1:45.5.

13. Cory Flavin 1:54.19.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

