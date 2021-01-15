RESULTS: Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series
Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series – Vertigo Craze
Jan. 13, 2021, Steamboat Resort
Junior
Female 10-14: 1. McKenzie Maines 1:10.04. 2. Charlotte Fleming 1:27.45.
Male 10-14: 1. Ethan Maines 57:39. 2. Ryder Robinson 59:22. 3. Beau Fleming 1:12.13. 4. Everett Baldwin 1:27.46. 5. Levi Freidman 1:27.47.
Male 15-17: 1. Grant Linford 54:56.
Sports
Female:
1. Kathryn Ciamaichelo 1:19.42.
2. Liz Baldwin 1:20.18.
3. Sarah Glassmeyer 1:22.36.
4. Kristen Feiges 1:25.18.
5. Morgan Degrandis 1:33.01.
6. Nicole Olexa 1:33.29.
7. Erin Brosterhous 1:39.5.
8. Erin Early 1:46.39.
9. Liz Homuth 1:48.45.
10. Helen Beall 1:52.15.
11. Lisa Bressler 1:52.35.
Male
1. Ben Berend 1:06.56.
2. Jason Sigmon 1:10.08.
3. Ryan Van Ness 1:10.28.
4. Ben Beall 1:12.34.
5. Jon Wade 1:12.38.
6. Alden Wade 1:12.4.
7. Luke Brosterhous 1:13.41.
8. William Feiges 1:14.36.
9. Michael Hlavacek 1:15.43.
10. Tony Cesolini 1:15.46.
11. Collin Browse 1:19.
12. Larry Lindeman 1:19.17.
13. Jared Hayden 1:22.25.
14. PJ Wharton 1:23.12.
15. Casey Homuth 1:25.59.
16. Will Guzik 1:26.03.
17. Ryan Ayala 1:30.42.
18. Dan Lemmer 1:31.59.
19. Michael Degrandis 1:32.17.
20. David Landman 1:32.52.
21. Adam Maines 1:36.22.
22. Newel Linford 1:40.01.
23. Brooks Mason 1:54.24.
24. Jack Horrigan 1:54.58.
Pro-Open
Female
1. Alisha Johansson 1:26.41.
2. Hannah Bingham 1:28.37.
3. Katherine Evans 1:28.56.
4. Ryan Ernstes 1:29.06.
Male
1. Barkley Robinson 1:09.11.
2. Ben Glassmeyer 1:09.31.
3. Jesse Wilkins 1:11.46.
4. Jimmy Howe 1:12.28.
5. Gabin Malia 1:13.05.
6. Greg Friedman 1:18.56.
7. David Zink 1:26.39.
8. Jason Blair 1:29.07.
9. Allen Belshaw 1:30.32.
10. Pete Surgent 1:31.15.
11. Joe Laliberte 1:37.52.
12. Geoff Hunt 1:45.5.
13. Cory Flavin 1:54.19.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
