RESULTS: Town Challenge Ski Ascent Series – Emerald Mountain Tour
Town Challenge Ski Asecent Series Race No. 3
Emerald Mountain Tour
February 10, 2022
Junior 10-14
Female
1. McKenzie Maines 43:32. 2. Lucy Capra 52:16. 3. Gigi Lobeck 57:32. 4. Eliza Linford 1:12.38.
Male
1. Ethan Maines 38:15. 2. Ryder Robinson 39:46. 3. Everett Baldwin 43:43. 4. Paxon Zuck 44:36. 5. Oliver Nylen 50:04. 6. Jett Brosterhous 51:07. 7. Ethan Jacquart 54:07. 8. Thomas Chamberlain 1:18.
Sport
Female
1. Sarah Pizzo 1:04.43. 2. Shannon Fonger 1:06.05. 3. Nicole Olexa 1:09.36. 4. ALyssa Laliberte 1:12.23. 5. Morgan DeGrandis 1:22.3. 6. Susie Jones 1:25.01. 7. Holly Weik 1:25.05. 8. Allison Montgomery 1:26.5. 9. Emma Schaff 1:34.51. 10. Erin Early 1:36.04. 11. Andrea Noble 1:39.24. 12. Sophia Lattes 1:39.26. 13. Erin Houlihan 1:39.27. 14. Kelsey Karkos 1:39.29. 15. Daniella Place 1:55.2. 16. Angela Cosby 2:20.12. 17. Emily Hines 2:20.20.
Male
1. Grant Linford 1:04.09. 2. Bill Feiges 1:05.15. 3. Michael DeGrandis 1:10.15. 4. Michael Hlavacek 1:10.57. 5. Larry Lindeman 1:11.55. 6. Eddie Rogers 1:19.49. 7. Wes Foundatin 1:20.16. 8. Matthew Jacquart 1:21.03. 9. Tore Johnston 1:21.07. 10. Aiden Haack 1:23.04. 11. Joseph Landers 1:24.08. 12. Paxton Jones 1:25. 13. Newel Linford 1:33.4. 14. Layton Hill 1:36.04. 15. Matthew McLaughlin 2:42.01.
Sport Splitboard
Female
1. Taylor Karlin 1:23.10. 2. Margaret Schaff 1:24.08. 3. Helen Beall 1:26.45. 4. Lisa Bressler 1:34.46. 5. Christie Stepan 1:37.
Male
1. Nicholas Hobson 1:25. 2. Mark Zuch 1:31.35.
Pro/Open
Female
1. Liz Baldwin 1:47.07. 2. Kat Gregory 1:56.32. 3. Erin Brosterhous 2:11.25.
Male
1. Barkle Robinson 1:16.46. 2. Ben Glassmeyer 1:17.24. 3. Gavin Malia 1:22.07. 4. David Zink 1:24.22. 5. Kyle Lawton 1:26.44. 6. Pete Surgent 1:28.56. 7. Pete Morelli 1:31.09. 8. Cliff Bockard 1:33.37. 9. Andrew Biglow 1:34.43. 10. Jason Blair 1:36.06. 11. Erik Lobeck 1:47.41. 12. Geoff Hunt 1:48.02.
