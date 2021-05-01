RESULTS: Steamboat Running Series, Hayden Cog Run
Hayden Cog Run
8.4 Mile
Female: 1. Ash Kempton 57:20. 2. Brandy Erholtz 1:03.28. 3. Stephanie Downey 1:12.21. 4. Karen Anderson 1:19.31. 5. Tracy Stoddard 1:20.13. 6. Zoe Bennett-Manke 1:24.02. 7. Julie Lind 1:25.11. 8. Mandy Miller 1:29.38. 9. Nora McCay 1:32.06. 10. Jenny Schmitt 1:38.54. 11. Charity Craig 2:08.15.
Male: 1. Matthew Kempton 52:47. 2. Brendan Mulvey 55:23. 3. Brad Reidhead 58:38. 4. Jordan Williams 59:11. 5. Scott Goodhart 59:37. 6. Dan Nielsen 1:01.33. 7. Josh Smullin 1:01.37. 8. Peter Surgent 1:02.06. 9. Arthur Rinker 1:05.56. 10. Jeremy Browning 1:08.34. 11. Evan Fleming 1:09.4. 12. Nathan Grivy 1:14.59. 13. Don Platt 1:16.01. 14. Shaeffer Gast 1:16.53. 15. Andy Wiener 1:27.49. 16. Zach Craig 1:37.47. 17. James Grieger 1:48.12. 18. Tim Mullen 1:57.
5K
Female: 1. Lucy Wattles 25:02. 2. Nicole Olexa 25:12. 3. Cortney Richards 26. 4. Sydney Wattles 26:23. 5. Rachel Wattles 26:49. 6. Elizabeth Diamond 27:12. 7. Kiki Blake 27:28. 8. Jessica Devin 28:08. 9. Liliana Hargis 30:02. 10. Connie Boudreaux 30:17. 11. Emily Hines 30:45. 12. Allison Hamburger 30:51. 13. Cassie Wright 31:27. 14. Linda Casner 32:31. 15. Melissa Shields 34:01. 15. Beatrice Bishop 34:09. 17. Kristin Bishop 34:09. 18. Georgie Weber 34:48. 19. Stephanie Williams 37:16. 20. Cara Marrs 37:37. 21. Rae Olexa 38:40. 22. Georgia Bishop 38:41. 23. Jadyn Salazar 41:11. 24. Angelina Vreeman 41:15. 24. Khloe Walton 41:15. 26. Andrea Salazar 41:26. 27. Michele Lewis 41:28. 28. Julianne Horace 45:24. 29. Connie Hawn 8:40. 30. Sharon Stark 50:55. 31. Terry Walsh 57:11. 31. Jane Kramer 57:11.
Male: 1. Boden Reidhead 20:51. 2. Cody Hawn 23:53. 3. Thomas Walsh 24:40. 4. Langdon Devin 26:16. 5. Ryan Wattles 26:25. 6. Jayden Hargis 28:24.7. Larry Handing 28:31. 8. Cody Blake 29:12. 9. Dan Gilberstadt 31:28. 10. Bob Gumbrecht 33:25. 11. Jeff Weiss 35:24. 12. Max Marrs 37:34. 13. Mike Lane 38:10. 14. George Hawn 38:21. 15. Forrest Bishop 41:16. 16. Jonathan Bishop 41:18.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
RESULTS: Steamboat Running Series, Hayden Cog Run
Hayden Cog Run