RESULTS: Spring Creek Memorial Run
Steamboat Springs Running Series
Spring Creek Memorial Trail Run
5K: 1. Grey Barbier 20:17. 2. Henry Magill 20:18. 3. Keaton Knez 20:44. 4. Eddie Rogers 22:05. 5. Tristan Thrasher 22:38. 6. Andrew Kleckler 22:42. 7. Ginger Johnston 22:50. 8. Arthur Rinker 22:50. 9. Alvin Wible 23:07. 10. Grace Olexa 23:52. 11. Grace Zanni 24:27. 12. Emi Goldsmith 24:53. 13. Caleb Walker 25:02. 14. Ruby May 25:57. 15. Isaac Weinberg 26:07. 16. Nikita Andre 26:08. 17. Glen Weiberg 26:20. 18. Kiri May 26:27. 19. Heidi Andre 27:23. 20. Julie Weinberg 27:41. 21. Clay Whiddon 28:09. 22. Jenny Whiddon 28:11. 23. Valerie Powell 28:22. 24. Suzy Magill 28:25. 25. Grant Knisely 28:56. 26. Logan Walker 29:14. 27. John Grant 29:16. 28. Alena Rossi 29:21. 29. Zak Goodwin 29:39. 30. Colin Clark 29:40. 31. Everett Baldwin 29:47. 32. Langdon Devin 29:51. 33. Cara Marrs 30:14. 34. Tiffany Matteson 30:19. 35. Paul Komor 30:52. 36. Ashley Walker 31:14. 37. Jessica Devin 31:15. 38. Dillon Thornberry 31:18. 39. Andy Wiener 31:33. 40. Davis Brosterhous 31:48. 41. Luke Brosterhous 31:49.42. Mary Gallagher 32:17. 43. Clair Tralles 32:40. 44. Jane McComb 32:47. 45. Kristen Stanford 33:18. 46. Mandy Miller 33:23. 47. Mike Gallagher 33:24. 48. Jennifer Kerr 34:00. 49. Etta Grant 34:22. 50. Charles Woodward 35:07. 51. Lindsay Garrett 35:32. 52. James Garrett 35:32. 53. Laura Greer 36:03. 54. David Grant 36:35. 55. Timothy Grant 36:40. 56. Yesenia Goodwin 36:44. 57. Tymber Gali 36:58. 58. Henry France-Miller 37:22. 59. Bob Gumbrecht 37:23. 60. Chris Pizzo 37:41. 61. Mark Stanford 37:47.62. Lauren Hewitt 37:48. 63. Rachel Gallery 38:20. 64. Leslie Vandeveer 38:29. 65. Cole Hewitt 39:19. 66. Bill Hess 39:41. 67. Carolina Manriquez 40:03. 68. Laurie Hess 40:03. 69. Diane Leblanc 41:45. 70. Virginia Schultz 43:32. 71. Salvatore Gabuzzi 43:47. 72. Ann Mushinsky-Tralles 44:33. 73. Michael Guerrero 45:00. 74. George Hawn 45:02. 75. Sarah Pizzo Press 49:04. 76. Cheri Trusler 51:17. 77. Connie Hawn 51:59. 78. Heather Nagel 53:48. 79. Jim Killerlain 53:51.
9.5 Mile: 1. Devon Olson 1:04.23. 2. Joey Defeo 1:05.27. 3. Jordan Jones 1:08.26. 4. Michael Mitchell 1:09.10. 5. Paquito Lopez 1:09.36. 6. Barton Tofany 1:15.32. 7. Andrew Pontbriand 1:16.18. 8. Sarah Pizzo 1:17.26. 9. Jack Gugel 1:19.46. 10. Nathaniel Orders 1:20.21. 11. Ryan Ayala 1:20.33. 12. Penelope Freedman 1:21.11. 13. Laura Cortez 1:22.53. 14. Tom Krabacher 1:23.51. 15. Kirsten Granger 1:30.23. 16. Wendy Zuck 1:30.50. 17. Britt Dick 1:30.50. 18. Jeremy Browning 1:31.08. 19. John Henry Paluszek 1:31.43. 20. Ella DeWolf 1:32.39. 21. Sierra Jeck 1:32.4. 22. Siobhan Pritchard 1:33.07. 23. Andrew Schaper 1:33.33. 24. Candy Granger 1:33.41. 25. Jason Yanowitz 1:33.55. 26. Stephanie Downey 1:35.10. 27. Nathan Grivy 1:37.12. 28. Tony Urbick 1:37.31. 29. Kaitlyn Flowers 1:38.44. 30. Maria Grant 1:39.22. 31. Jeff May 1:41.24. 32. Jennifer Vogel 1:42.16. 33. Ryan Spaustat 1:43.11. 34. Stephanie Scholl 1:43.34. 35. Don Platt 1:43.42. 37. Elisabeth Mayer 1:45.31. 38. Rachel Watson 1:45.49. 39. Karen Anderson 1:46. 40. Tracy Stoddard 1:46.02. 41. Liz Baldwin 1:46.3. 42. Doreen Sumerlin 1:46.42. 43. Allyson Wolff 1:46.44. 44. Sara Sumerlin 1:47.09. 45. John Brockman 1:49.31. 46. Julie Lind 1:51.43. 47. Linda Hunter 1:52.07. 48. Kris Ingols 1:54.31. 49. Julia Hardy 1:54.33. 50. Brandon Hyer 1:55.05. 51. Dunbar Hardy 1:57.08. 52. Ramona May 2:00.50. 53. Ilene Bloom 2:04.27. 54. Michael Vandeveer 2:05.28. 55. Natalie Blanchard 2:05.36. 56. Helen Hillmuth 2:08.29. 57. Madeleine Murray 2:08.33. 58. Rebecca Watson 2:09.48. 59. Mark Guzzi 2:09.54. 60. Christine Boggs 2:10.24. 61. Nora McKay 2:14.20. 62. Allison Hellman 2:19.16. 63. Karen Copeland 2:25.33. 64. Terri Fatka 2:27.53. 65. Will Doll 2:39.02. 66. Kristina Feil 2:39.03. 67. Paula Murray 2:40.10. 68. Fred Abramowitz 3:18.
