RESULTS: Ski Ascent Series Daze Field Blowout
Junior
Male 10-14: 1. Ethan Maines 39:25. 2. Ryder Robinson 39:31. 3. Everett Baldwin 46:40.
Female 15-17: 1. Caroline Landers 47:12.
Sport
Male 15 and over: 1. Alden Wade 1:01.06. 2. Ben Beall 1:02.22. 3. William Feiges 1:04.17. 4. Tony Cesolini 1:07.18. 5. Eddie Rogers 1:07.52. 6. Michael Hlavacek 1:08.33. 7. Ryan Ayala 1:10. 8. Jared Hayden 1:10.23. 9. Jason Sigmon 1:10.57. 10. Chris Speer 1:11.02. 11. Jon Wade 1:11.07. 12. Andrew Pontbriand 1:12.08. 13. David Landman 1:12.43. 14. PJ Wharton 1:13.03. 15. Larry Lindeman 1:17.33. 16. Jason Blair 1:21.08. 17. Dan Lemmer 1:31.52. 18. Erik Ramstad 1:48.24. 19. Chris Magnotta 1:53.28. 20. Jeff Haupt 2:04.41.
Female 15 and over: 1. Liz Baldwin 1:08.06. 2. Sarah Glassmeyer 1:12.23. 3. Kreisten Feiges 1:17.32. 4. Sarah Collins 1:18.53. 5. Nicole Olexa 1:20.22. 6. Haley Stewart 1:23.14. 7. Morgan Degrandis 1:28.33. 8. Erin Brosterhous 1:32.49. 9. Lisa Bressler 1:38.15. 10. Monica Ramstad 1:48.26. 11. Kelly Landers 1:48.48. 12. Sara Magnotta 1:53.3. 13. Julie Tourigny 2:03.39. 14. Allison Montgomery 2:04.44.
Pro/Open
Male 15 and over: 1. Barkley Robinson 1:04.33. 2. Ben Glassmeyer 1:05.58. 3. Gavin Malia 1:09.21. 4. Kyle Lawton 1:10.49. 5. Greg Friedman 1:11.17. 6. Ben Berend 1:11.34. 7. Jesse Wilkins 1:11.54. 8. David Zink 1:12.21. 9. Peter Surgent 1:18.2. 10. Allen Belshaw 1:21.11. 11. Chris Sias 1:26.24. 12. Joe Laliberte 1:30.35. 13. Geoff Hunt 1:42.42. 14. Don McLaughlin 1:55.33.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
