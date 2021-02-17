RESULTS: Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic Day 1 and 2
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic kicked off Tuesday at Howelsen Hill with the women’s slalom races. Wednesday saw the men’s slalom races.
No spectators were allowed, but the event, which continues Thursday and Friday, can be live streamed at sswsc.org/events/MurphyRobertsHC.
Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Women race 1
Top 3: 1. Kendahl Roufa, SSCV, 1:30.15. 2. Tatum Grosdider, SSWSC, 1:31.86. 3. Ella Spear, CCST, 1:31.97.
Steamboat finishers: 4. Sequoia Anstine 1:32.3. 14. Jaelie Hovey 1:35.4. 15. Madison McLaren 1:35.5. 17. Ryli Adrian 1:36.03. 33. Maren Elvidge 1:42.43. 34. Caroline Gilchrist 1:43.04. 35. Nicole Nolting 1:43.09.
Women race 2
Top 3: Kendahl Roufa, SSCV, 1:27.61. 2. Sophie-Anne Robinson, CAN, 1:28.04. 3. Elsia Halvorsen, EAST, 1:29.82.
Steamboat finishers: 4. Sequoia Anstine 1:30.99. 7. Jaelie Hovey 1:32.03. 15. Katya Thurston 1:33.66. 16. Ryli Adrian 1:34.09. 26. Caroline Gilchrist 1:40.18. 27. Nicole Nolting 1:40.51. 32. Maren Elvidge 1:42.26.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Men race 1
Top 3: 1. Cooper Puckett, SSWSC, 1:22.03. 2. Jordan Simon, SSWSC, 1:22.87. 3. Jay Poulter, SSWSC, 1:22.89.
Steamboat finishers: 6. Bode Flanigan 1:23.85. 7. Cam Smith 1:24.03. 8. Owen Croce 1:24.43. 9. Cam Owens 1:24.49. 11. Louis Weiner 1:24.73. 15. Alec Nolan 1:25.32. 16. Connor Crossen 1:25.33. 19. Charles Welch 1:25.98. 22. Kyle Kagan 1:26.47. 33. Brooks Overstake 1:29.75. 39, Luke Olson 1:31.17.
Men race 2
Top 3: 1. Cooper Puckett, SSWSC, 1:21.24. 2. Camden Palmquist, SUM, 1:21.8. 3. Owen Croce, SSWSC, 1:22.07.
Steamboat finishers: 4. Jay Poulter 1:22.35. 5. Cam Smith 1:22.83. 6. Cam Owens 1:23.33. 8. Bode Flanigan 1:23.46. 9. Alec Nolan 1:23.85. 10. Louis Weiner 1:24.14. 12. Kyle Kagan 1:24.42. 16. Connor Crossen 1:25. 19. Colin Kagan 1:25.78. 25. Charles Welch 1:26.33. 30. Laiken Roth 1:27.25. 39. Luke Olson 1:30. 49. Emil Plank 1:31.46. 51. Maxx Parys 1:32.35. 52. Brooks Overstake 1:33.05. 56. George Mennen 1:35.73.
