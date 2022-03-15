RESULTS: Luck of the Irish 7K
Steamboat Springs Running Series
Luck of the Irish 7K
Saturday, March 12
Men
1. Josh Simpson 27:41. 2. Paquito Lopez 29:59.19. 3. Arthur Rinker 32:09.29. 4. Scott Wappes 32:25.14. 5. Grady Jenkins 32:34.43. 6. Jace Jenkins 32:55.64. 7. Nathan Grivy 33:36.07. 8. Gary Buchan 34:21.76. 9. Jason Yanowitz 35:04.09. 10. David Selden 37:49.13. 11. Logan Blankenship 38:05.07. 12. Graham Jenkins 38:26.06. 13. Jeremiah Kelley 38:48.59. 14. Raymond Olexa 39:13.49. 15. Don Platt 39:46.85. 16. Bob Stoddard 39:54.48. 17. Caleb Walker 39:59.62. 18. Rich Oslowski 41:55.86. 19. Matthew Riddoch 42:24.73. 20. L. Walker 45:31.99. 21. Mario Vargas 46:04.74. 22. K. O’Connell 49:45.37. 24. Brian Smith 53:27.49. 25. Jeff Steck 55:37.42. 26. Steve Sander 56:04.98. 27. Ben Kesler 56:26.27. 28. Christopher Pizzo 56:38.4. 29. Raynor Zillgitt 1:06.37.58.
Women
1. Sarah Pizzo 29:59.24. 2. Laura Oslowski 37:13. 3. Jenny Schmitt 40:02.41. 4. Abby Schissler 40:17.64. 5. Keri Gannon 40:38.41. 6. Ashley Walker 40:38.86. 7. Randi St. John 40:40.68. 8. Tracy Stoddard 41:00.63. 9. Jessica Devin 41:05.56. 10. Yvonne Watkins 41:34.55. 11. Ayla Oslowski 41:46.29. 12. Mary Oamek 42:11.24. 13. Cara Marrs 42:13.81. 14. Catherin Hegarty 42:28.72. 15. Rebecca Blaskovich 42:29.44. 16. Mary Wilson 43:13.83. 17. Joanna Farrell 43:13.96. 18. Valeria Lawton 44:14.28. 19. Lauren Hewitt 45:57.23. 20. Emily Hewitt 45:57.23. 21. Lauren Larson 47:23.16. 22. Karen Selden 48:10.8. 23. Katherine Leipold 48:11.25. 24. Jane McComb 48:18.02. 25. Amy Schneider-O’Connell 49:46.11. 26. Sylvia Wappes 50:41.53. 27. Linda Casner 51:09.48. 28. Julie Daehn 51:16.42. 29. Shana Tremer 53:00.56. 30. Julie Reynolds. 31. Audrey Johnson 54:08.74. 32. Treasach Vargas 55:13.36. 34. Donna Way 57:20.46. 35. E. Steck 57:32.88. 36. Mel Strycharz 1:05.42.21. 37. Bonnie Steele 1:05.50.15. 38. Carleen Knauf 1:06.37.1. 39. Cathleen Knauf 1:06.37.42. 40. Vanessa Perdomo 1:12.14.2.
