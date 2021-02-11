RESULTS: Hitchens Brothers Wednesday Night Jump No. 3
Alpine
Bump – open male: 1. Anderson Agopian, 15.5. 2. Jonathan McKenzie 14. 3. Phineas Walters 12.
U10 girls: 1. Lainee Haack 23. 2. Piper Christopher 14.5. 3. Amelia Mannen 13.5. 4. Charlotte Linford 7.5.
U10 boys: 1. Levi Lowe 24.5. 2. Bennett Creagan 22.5. 3. Xerxes Law 19.5. 4. Luis Mikelsons 18.5. 5. Cy Feiges 10.
U12 girls: 1. Carly Pappas 31.5. 2. Sophie Mannen 21.
U12 boys: 1. Caleb Walker 34.
Nordic
HS20 U10 girls: 1. Mckenzie Maines 123.9. 2. Zanah Rind 112. 3. Valentina Broggi 100.6. 4. Charlotte Fleming 98.6. 5. Ellison Friedman 89.2. 6. Livia Spector 82. 7. Emmaline Wingard 76.8. 8. Ramey Sheperd 74.7. 9. Dylan Godley 53.4. 10. Louisa Crump 35.5.
U10 boys: 1. Oliver Dalzell 131.3. 2. Fritz Gamber 128.6. 3. Riley Gunn 126.2. 4. Beau Fleming 122.5. 5. Langdon Devin 118.9. 6. Connor Vanoveren 113.6. 7. Ike Feiges 107. 8. Arthur Keller 105.9. 9. Winston Whitten 99.7. 10. Luke Hodge 98.1. 11. Luke Mathey 91.9. 12. Christian Biglow 88.7. 13. Cooper Bowdre 81.5. 14. Theodore Givnish 79.3. 15. Miles Warnke 72.6. 16. Ryder Robinson 56.6.
Open male: 1. Cyrus Wittig 105.4. 2. Braden Pickett 57.6.
HS30 U12 girls: 1. Piper Mouttiet 47.3. 2. Eliza Linford.
U12 boys: 1. Ethan Maines 107. 2. Jackson Schutt 102.8. 3. Austin Johnson 100.2. 4. Nico Bowdre 95.8. 5. Nathan Rind 93.8. 6. Ridge Barnes 88.9. 7. Soren Sheperd 87.2. 8. Logan Walker 85.7. 9. Oscar Dalzell 78.9. 10. Kaden Graham 68.1. 11. Everett Baldwin 66.4. 12. Bode Rhodes 60.2. 13. Levi Friedman 55.1. 14. Braden Fleming 51.2.
HS45 U14 girls: 1. Bonnie Sue Larson 131.2. 2. Emma Russell 129.4. 3. Eva Minotto 115.8. 4. Ella Wilson 104.7. 5. Haley Brabec 83.8.
U14 boys: 1. Owen Wither 127.4. 2. Sawyer Graves 121. 3. Arthur Tirone 114.2. 4. Owen Park 67.5. 5. Charlie Gunn 62.6.
