RESULTS: Hahns Peak Hill Climb
Ascent and Descent: 1. Matthew Kempton 1:07.36. 2. Daniel Goding 1:09.49. 3. Brendan Mulvey 1:14.37. 4. Bowden Tumminello 1:16.25. 5. Andrew Pontbriand 1:17.36. 6. Drew Mueller 1:17.44. 7. Casey Wolf 1:21.22. 8. Penelope Freedman 1:24.37. 9. Tony Cesolini 1:24.37. 10. Dan O’Connell 1:25.45. 11. Jason Regan 1:26.32. 12. Kevin Fonger 1:27.18. 13. Daniel Pritchard 1:27.43. 14. CAllie Uhan 1:28.48. 15. Jon Nolting 1:39.4. 16. Shannon Fonger 1:30.46. 17. Arthur Rinker 1:32.03. 18. Sophie Lattes 1:32.19. 19. Nik Keyek 1:33.55. 20. Alexa Brabec 1:35.28. 21. Anthony Cusato 1:37.49. 22. Jeff Yeiser 1:38.51. 23. Britt Dick 1:39.33. 24. Tony Urbick 1:43.16. 25. Walter Magill 1:43.24. 26. Justin Heid 1:44.34. 27. Patrick Staib 1:45.1. 28. Tracy Stoddard 1:46.39. 29. Tess Arnone 1:48.15. 30. Morgan Yeiser 1:49.10. 31. Carroll Zamzow 1:52.05. 32. Jeremiah Kelley 1:54.07. 33. Kelsey Karkos 1:54.11. 34. Karen Anderson 1:54.16. 35. Don Platt 1:54.26. 36. Amanda Marvin 1:55.36. 37. Antigone Loomis 1:56.22. 38. Scott Loomis 1:56.25. 39. Leeann Benesh 1:56.32. 40. Aspen Bennett-Manke 1:56.46. 41. Katie Lindquist 1:59.22. 42. Lisa Bressler 2:01.26. 43. Ali Kowalsky 2:02.21. 44. Grayson Gentz 2:03.28. 45. Kenan Van Vranken 2:03.34. 46. Connor Prost 2:05.16. 47. Jane Sindell 2:07.27. 48. Cristina Magill 2:08.09. 50. Brittany Cason 3:01.12. 50. Kendra Sollars 3:01.12. 52. Jason Heid 3:12.45.
Ascent only: 1. Peter Morelli 46:36. 2. Caroline Baur 57:28. 3. Caleb Giesen 59:06. 4. Nicole Olexa 1:01.16. 5. William Summers 1:01.53. 6. Kirsten Lackey 1:02.43. 8. Cameron Dotson 1:17. 9. Mike DeCourcey 1:21.36. 10. Chance Kibler Fulk 1:42.55.
