RESULTS: Emerald Mountain Trail Run
12K
1. David Roche 51:04. 2. Matthew Kempton 52:29.6. 3. Josh Smullin 54:30.1. 4. Jordan Jones 55:33.6. 5. Stephanie Teubner 56:06.6. 6. Holly Wooley 1:01.37.8. 7. Eddie Rogers 1:05.06.3. 8. Megan Roche 1:06.22.2. 9. Cody Heartz 1:08.30.2. 10. Cassandra Geerdts 1:10.55.1. 11. Dough Towsley 1:11.14.7. 12. Stacie Brennize 1:11.41.7. 13. Tony Urbick 1:14.11.8. 14. Patrick Staib 1:16.43.3. 15. Nathan Grivy 1:16.56.3. 16. Jeff May 1:17.16.4. 17. Katie Johnson 1:17.23.5. 18. Elisabeth Mayer 1:18.25.4. 19. Stephenie Scholl 1:19.59.5. 20. Blair Shattuck 1:20.27.9. 21. Christopher Sproule 1:20.44.1. 22. Edward Gardner 1:22.42.7. 23. Randi St. John 1:25.00.2. 24. Elizabeth Diamond 1:27.11.3. 25. Alejandro Lopez 1:27.29.6. 26. Matthew Riddoch 1:27.32.7. 27. Julie Lind 1:28.38.9. 28. Becca Carrera 1:28.47.1. 29. Mike Jones 1:32.21.8. 30. Ramona May 1:32.34.4. 31. Beth Van Vurst 1:46.34.1. 32. Lauren Welle 1:46.43.4. 33. Charles Whitford 1:54.08.8, 34. Whitney Whitford 1:54.13. 35. Catherine SCoggs 2:06.58. 36. Lara Frankovitch 2:14.03.6.
4 mile
1. Henry Magill 31:37.7. 2. Trey Jones 33:32.3. 3. Ash Kempton 33:53.4. 4. Karina Romanova 38:25.5. 5. Kiri May 39:06.4. 6. Andrew Steele 39:08.7. 7. Griff Rillos 41:07.6. 8. Langdon Devin 41:24.6. 9. Logan Walker 41:44.6. 10. Karen Anderson 41:46.1. 11. Ruby May 42:14.5. 12. Leighton Campbell 42:27.3. 13. Alena Rossi 42:32.7. 14. Valerie Powell 42:44.1. 15. Norah Graham 42:51.5. 16. Tinsley Wilkinson 42:53. 17. Heidi Andre 42:53.3. 18. Suzy Magill 43:20. 19. Peter Blei 43:23.3. 20. Don Platt 43:35.6. 21. Anne Love 44:10.4. 22. Keri Gannon 44:15.9. 23. Jessica Devin 44:15.9. 24. Kai Riegler 44:22.3. 25. Emily Lowell 44:47. 26. Jenny Schmitt 44:51.6. 27. Cara Marrs 45:05.3. 28. Paul Komor 45:24. 29. Ashley Walker 46:07.4. 30. Elizabeth Hinchman 46:39.6. 31. Grace Zanni 47:45.1. 32. Gabriela Riegler 48:57.8. 33. Ryder Robinson 50:44.1. 34. Megan Robinson 50:45. 35. Davis Brosterhous 52:58.3. 36. Luke Brosterhous 53:00.7. 37. Skyler Sledge 55:39. 38. Shauna Sledge 55:44. 39. Lauren Hewitt 56:07.3. 40. Arzu Lopez 56:36.8. 41. Cole Hewitt 59:50.6. 42. Arthur Rinker 1:06.34.8.
