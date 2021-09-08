RESULTS: 10K at 10,000 Feet
Steamboat Springs Running Series
10K
1. Matt Kempton 45:15. 2. Josh Smullin 46:51.5. 3. Grey Barbier 48:30. 4. Kit Callahan 48:36.8. 5. Henry Magill 49:38.6. 6. Thomas Cooper 50:03.9. 7. Leah Rosenfeld 50:17.4. 8. Ryan Larson 50:57.9. 9. Justin Carter 52:25.2. 10. Trey Jones 53:03.3. 11. Peter Surgent 53:56.6. 12. Juice McDowell 54:33.3. 13. Arthur Rinker 55:34.3. 14. Lief Sorensen 56:06.2. 15. John Trask 56:25.2. 16. Griff Rillos 56:30.4. 17. Tom Krabacher 56:37.7. 18. Sidney Barbier 57:23.8. 19. Nickolas Bortolani 57:48.5. 20. Dan Pritchard 57:53.5. 21. Cody Heartz 58:10.3. 22. Walter Magill 58:24.9. 23. Jeremy Browning 58:25.6. 24. Ginger Johnson 58:44.5. 25. Sibohan Pritchard 1:00.32.9. 26. Karl Denney 1:00.52.9. 27. Eric Sigler 1:00.57.8. 28. Nathan Grivy 1:01.06.3. 29. Mark Halfhill 1:01.23.4. 30. Leo Lane 1:01.38.4. 31. Rachel Baer 1:02.04.8. 32. Grace Zanni 1:04.07. 33. Brie Jones 1:04.26. 34. Brian Elliott 1:05.06.2. 35. Nina Casanova Stenmark 1:05.08.9. 36. Jeff May 1:05.30.7. 37. John Williams 1:05.30.7. 38. Tracy Denney 1:05.41.8. 39. Michael Lackey 1:05.43.3. 40. Jordan Brown 1:06.28.3. 41. Blair Shattuck 1:06.45. 42. Zoe Nagasing 1:07.12.6. 43. Don Platt 1:07.38.4. 44. Jake Ruttinger 1:08.20.8. 45. Kelci Deal 1:08.46. 46. Gabe Wagoner 1:08.46.6. 47. Sean Duffy 1:09.09. 48. Jason Barbieri 1:09.19.4. 49. Caleb Walker 1:09.24.3. 50. James Blackwell 1:10.27.4. 51. Helen Hillmuth 1:10.30.3. 52. Shannon Duffy 1:10.39. 53. Randi St. John 1:11.08.2. 54. Darren McKee 1:11.20.5. 55. Genevieve 1:11.25.7. 56. Doreen Sumerlin 1:11.42.4. 57. Brianne Haagenson 1:12.23. 58. Rachel Murphy 1:12.23.7. 59. Andres Munoz 1:12.33.1. 60. Logan Walker 1:13.25.3. 61. Ryder Robinson 1:13.27.9. 62. Dane Lueck 1:13.36.8. 63. Ashley Walker 1:13.48. 64. Megan Robinson 1:13.53.4. 65. Joshua Sokol 1:13.59.1. 66. Jessica Devin 1:14.54. 67. Becky Swanstrom 1:15.39.5. 68. Lindsi Koen 1:16.01.1. 69. Jennifer Sigler 1:16.36.3. 70. Kate Watkins 1:16.37.2. 71. Alisa Cohen 1:16.37.4. 72. Christoph Kaskie 1:17.04.6. 73. Nora McKay 1:18.48.4. 74. Michelle Harrod 1:18.56.1. 75. Matthew Riddoch 1:19.07.4. 76. Cara Marrs 1:19.29.9. 77. Ramona May 1:20.55.9. 78. Ryder Green 1:21.05.4. 79. Gabe Green 1:21.06.1. 80. Jane McComb 1:21.17.4. 81. Chris Carucci 1:21.23.6. 82. Anthony Teeter 1:21.27.9. 83. Ashley Taylor 1:21.41.7. 84. Rebecca Furuta 1:21.50.1. 85. Victoria Reinold 1:21.55.9. 86. Stefan Reinold 1:22.17.6. 87. Mitch Ferguson 1:22.37.8. 88. Matt Ernst 1:23.09.2. 89. Henry Burch 1:24.08.6. 90. Gretel Stingley 1:24.14. 91. Lauren Welle 1:26.34.1. 92. Thomas Miller 1:27.28.8. 93. Emily Hines 1:27.51. 94. Rhyan Diller 1:32.15.5. 95. Morgan Brown 1:32.16. 96. Laurie Sue Slavec 1:32.16.7. 97. Linda Casner 1:33.00.7. 98. Karen Copeland 1:34.05.9. 99. Amanda Osickey 1:36.30.9. 100. Wayne Coates 1:38.46.
5K
1. Eddie Rogers 25:00.2. 2. Tristan Thrasher 26:39.5. 3. Kiri May 28:43. 4. Andrew Miller 29:02.3. 5. Karina Romanova 29:13.8. 6. Trevor Edie 29:19.6. 7. David Bloomfield 30:11.5. 8. Grant Maller 30:55.3. 9. Nikita Andre 30:59.3. 10. Suzy Magill 31:24.8. 11. Connor Elliott 31:28.3. 12. Ruby May 31:45.9. 13. Langdon Devin 31:55.8. 14. Karen Anderson 32:09. 15. Heidi Andre 32:44.6. 16. Alena Rossi 32:45.4. 17. Ellen Stern 32:51.9. 18. Lynn Bloomfield 32:57.6. 19. Justine Cleary 33:33.2. 20. Tinsley Wilkinson 33:53.1. 21. Mary Lynn Hansen 36:03.4. 22. Andy Weiner 37:08.5. 23. Lindsey Shearer 37:13.6. 24. Josh Coufal 37:17.2. 25. Lawrence Perea 38:37.4. 26. Jordan Smith 39:57.1. 27. Mandy Miller 40:32.9. 28. Magdalena Altman 41:44.7. 29. Jacqueline Hahn 41:45.6. 30. Lara Frankovitch 43:28.5. 31. Madeline Murphy 44:19.9. 32. Henry Shuman 45:01.3. 33. Bryan Shuman 45:01.3. 34. Alexa Murphy 45:55.9. 35. Jessa Harris 45:56. 36. Kim Teeter 50:00.9. 37. Wayne Harlow 50:18. 38. Steve Roche 51:21.2. 39. Allan Hull 54:37. 40. Kari Ferguson 55:37.3. 41. Patricia Wiercinski 58:13.4. 42. Maggie Foley 1:01.04.4. 43. Gordon Harrod 1:18.30.3.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
