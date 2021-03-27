Reece John scores hat-trick as Steamboat soccer defeats Rifle





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs soccer team defeated Rifle on the road 7-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Reece John. The win brings the Sailors’ record to 3-1.

The game was close in the first half. Freshman Charlie Reisman scored in the first 45 seconds to give Steamboat a 1-0 lead, but the Bears tied it up before half.

Steamboat broke the game open in the second.

John had a goal off a penalty kick, then netted two more in traditional fashion. Reisman earned an assist on one of John’s goal and scored another himself. Brick Dalsis and Axel Kovach added goals as well.

The Sailors were playing the Bears on the Rifle football field, so the pitch was more narrow than usual. Nevertheless, the boys in white and red found a way to score.

“It’s a unique situation for every team in our league, but each field is a different playing environment,” said Steamboat Springs head coach Rob Bohlman. “The adaptability was a very important piece. Playing on their football field it’s a very traditional football field so we were playing on the football lines. It was a very narrow space. The game got better as we went. We were having difficulty creating space. The boys did a great job adapting as the game went along.”

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, W 7-2 March 29 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. March 31 - versus Summit, 6 p.m. April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m. March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

