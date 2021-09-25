‘Ready to win’: Field goal seals homecoming win for Sailors

Stemaboat Springs High School senior Cade Gedeon makes a first-down catch during the homecoming football game against Aspen on Friday night.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Friday night’s homecoming game between Steamboat Springs High School and Aspen was as close as they come and the victory was more rewarding than ever.

A 34-yard field goal from sophomore Charlie Reisman in the final minutes was the difference and sophomore Beck Vanderbosch took out any hope for Aspen, intercepting a throw with 1:09 left to play, sealing the 20-17 victory for Steamboat.

“We all played really well,” said senior captain Ben Bogan. “We haven’t won (a homecoming game) since 2009, and all of us were ready to win. Nobody quit, which I was happy about.”

Aspen scored first, then Steamboat answered to lead early in the second half. Then, mistakes piled up for the Sailors and the Skiers tied the game once more at 17.

With one quarter left to play, the teams were even.

The game slowed as defense cracked down. The teams battled through four straight three-and-outs. The punts blurred together and the clock ticked below 10 minutes, hinting that the next score could secure the win.

“Our conditioning is what won us that game,” Bogan said. “They were tired and we were pounding it down their throat.”

Bogan was pivotal in holding off the Skiers in the fourth quarter, recording two sacks in the same drive. His effort gave the Sailors the ball and they ran with it.

Steamboat Springs senior quarterback Jake Hamric makes a pass during the homecoming game against Aspen on Friday night.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sophomore running back Brady Grove and senior quarterback Jake Hamric moved like they were falling downhill. The offense was stopped on the 20-yard line, bringing in Reisman, who made the 34-yard kick with his “golden leg,” as Vanderbosch put it.

“(My leg) started shaking right as we got the ball,” Reisman said. “I was like, ‘I have a feeling I’m going to kick right now.’ All of a sudden here we go, but I had confidence and got it done.”

Charlie Reisman nails a 34-yard field goal. The Sailors take a 20-17 lead. #COpreps pic.twitter.com/LzxWMxsa4W — Shelby Reardon (@ByShelbyReardon) September 25, 2021

The only thing more frequent than punts in the second half were penalties.

The game was sloppy, though fans would argue it wasn’t as sloppy as the refs let on. Steamboat Springs drew a flag on what felt like every other play. It wounded the Sailors, but not fatally.

An Aspen player runs the football during the homecoming football game at Steamboat Springs on Friday night.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Grove’s second rushing touchdown put Steamboat up 17-7 early in the third. The kickoff backed the Skiers up to the 10-yard line.

Aided by calls against the Sailors, Aspen sped down the field in two minutes. Steamboat held its ground, though, stopping three straight touchdown-pass attempts from inside the 15-yard line. Forcing fourth down, Aspen elected to kick a field goal. The make brought the score to 17-10. The stop was crucial in the Sailor’s staying on top.

When the Sailors got the ball back, they spent more time moving backwards than forward, prompting a punt.

Steamboat’s wound was getting bigger and Aspen was prepared to poke it. Three plays later, Aspen was on the 25-yard line and threatening to tie the game. Lee took it upon himself to plow through the line, dodge tacklers and score. The kick was good, knotting the game at 17.

Aspen reciever Mateo Bakken nearly catches a ball during the homecoming football game at Steamboat Springs on Friday night.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Of course, no matter how many calls they had against them, the Sailors pressed on, kept their heads up and earned the win.

“We had a lot of penalties on us, they had a lot of penalties on them,” Vanderbosch said. “It’s like our coach says, coach Cobb, ‘Adversity is what builds a man.’”

Steamboat Springs 20, Aspen 17

A 7 0 10 0 – 17

SS 7 3 7 3 – 20

First quarter

A – Shae Korpela 25 pass from Porter Lee, kick good, 6:29

SS -Brady Grove 25 run, Charlie Reisman kick good, 3:26

Second quarter

SS – Reisman 28 field goal, 0:00

Third quarter

SS – Grove 5 rush, Reisman kick good – 8:53

A – 20 field goal, 6:50

A – Lee 16 rush, kick good, 2:35

Fourth quarter

SS – Reisman 34 field goal, 2:54

Steamboat Springs Football Schedule Aug. 28 - vs. Valley, W 28-15 Sept. 3 - at Moffat County, L 50-0 Sept. 10 - vs. Middle Park, W 27-7 Sept. 17 - at Coal Ridge, W 24-6 Sept. 24 - vs. Aspen, W 20-17 Oct. 8 - at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 - vs. Palisade, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 - vs. Summit, 7 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.