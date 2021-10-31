Rangely routs Hayden football

Hayden Tigers logo



RANGELY — The Hayden Valley High School football team lost its final game of the season 46-6 to Rangley on Friday night.

The Panthers put up six points in the first quarter, so although Hayden hadn’t scored yet, the visitors were still confident they could keep up with Rangely. The home team put up a whopping 22 points in the second to wipe that confidence away.

Twelve more points in the third quarter started a running clock and kept Rangely to six points in the fourth.

Hayden also scored in the fourth to avoid the shutout.

The Tigers end the season with a 5-3 record.

Rangely 46, Hayden 6

H 0 0 0 6 – 6

R 6 22 12 6 – 46

