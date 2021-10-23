Rams women runners win regionals, qualify team for state





DELTA — The Soroco girls cross country team is headed to state after winning the 2A Region 4 Championships in Delta Friday night.

Sophomore Larhae Whaley ran a personal-best time of 21 minutes, 9 seconds to take fifth. Sophomore Lexi VandenBurg also finished in the top 10, running a personal record of 21:42 to take ninth.

Senior Kayedence Bruner was 18th, senior Eden Mayer took 22nd, freshman Alyvia Cox earned 26th, junior Trinity Delto was 29th, while sophomore Rachelle Dudley was 49th and freshman Molly Smith finished 60th.

The two Soroco boys could not post a team score, but both posted fast times. Sophomore Alan Mayer ran a personal-best time of 19:04 to take 22nd and freshman Wyatt Trout snuck in under 23 minutes to earn 72nd.

2A Region 4 Championships

Girls team scores: 1. Soroco 54. 2. Mancos 64. 3. Caprock Academy 65. 4. Colorado Rocky 73. 5. Telluride 113. 6. Dolores 120. 7. Ignacio 124. 8. Crested Butte 132. 9. Olathe 134. 10. Ouray 147. 11. West Grand 171.

Top 5: 1. Ruby Pendy, CB, 19:42. 2. Mary Scoggins, R, 19:49. 3. Morgan Karow, CR, 20:42. 4. Teagan ARcher, M, 20:51. 5. Larhae Whaley, S, 21:09.

Area finishers: 9. Lexi VandenBurg, S, 21:42. 18. Kayedence Bruner, S, 22:28. 22. Eden Mayer, S, 22:51.26. Alyvia Cox, S, 23:08. 29. Trinity Delto, S, 23:22. 49. Rachelle Dudley, S, 24:58. 60. Molly Smith, S, 26:39.

Boys team scores: 1. Ouray 44. 2. Crested Butte 68. 3. Rangely 78. 4. Mancos 88. 5. Olathe 101. 6. West Grand 102. 7. Meeker 120. 8. Caprock Academy 136. 9. Ignacio 150. 10. Colorado Rocky 155. 11. Grand Valley 226.

Top 5: 1. Connor Williams, CB, 16:30. 2. Vincent Schierenberg, Ou, 16:55. 3. Edgar Hernandez, M, 17:07. 4. Andrew Dorris, R, 17:25. 5. Trevor Lewis, DB, 17:25.

Area finishers: 22. Alan Mayer, S, 19:04. 72. Wyatt Trout, S, 22:56.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.