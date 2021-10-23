Rams volleyball finishes regular season as No. 4 team in state





COLLBRAN — The Soroco volleyball team is still No. 4 among all 2A schools following a 3-1 road victory over Plateau Valley Friday night.

Soroco won the first set handily, 25-14, but the Cowboys answered with a 25-21 set-two win. Soroco put them away with 25-19 and 25-16 wins.

The next day, the Rams traveled to take on De Beque. Soroco made the trip quick, winning 25-9, 25-12 and 25-11 to earn the sweep.

The top-12 teams host regional competitions, so Soroco will host unless something wild happens in the standings over the next week. The regular season window closes Oct. 30, so Soroco will learn next weekend what teams lie ahead of them at the regional competition.

Soroco 3, Plateau Valley 1

S 25 21 25 25 – 3

PV 14 25 19 16 – 1

Soroco 3, De Beque 0

S 25 25 25 – 3

DB 9 12 11 – 0

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0 Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23) Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16) Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-21) Sept. 24 - at Calhan, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-15) Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament (2-1) Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18) Oct. 7 - at North Park, W 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-21) Oct. 8 - at Rangely, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21) Oct. 9 - at West Grand, L 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19) Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley, W 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16) Oct. 23 - at DeBeque, W 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-11)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.