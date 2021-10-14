Rams run personal best times at Rifle Invite





RIFLE — Alan Mayer, a sophomore on the Soroco High School cross country team finished 21st at the Rifle Invite on Wednesday night, running a personal-best time of 19 minutes, 31.6 seconds.

Freshman teammate Wyatt Trout also ran a personal record time of 23:13.9, taking 54th.

The Rams women fielded a full team with eight runners.

Sophomore Larhae Whaley was the first Rams finisher in 13th with a time of 21:55.7. Senior Eden Mayer earned a season-best time of 23 minutes, 3 seconds. Just behind her was senior Kayedence Bruner, who finished 25th in 23:05.

Rachelle Dudley was 44th, Trinity Delto was 45th and Alyvia Cox and Molly Smith were 50th and 51st, respectively.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Basalt 38. 2. Summit 41. 3. Coal Ridge 63. 4. Grand Junction 99. 5. Soroco 106.

Top 3: 1. Katelyn Maley, Basalt, 18:22.3. 2. Ella Hagen, Summit 18:22.4. 3. Mikayla Cheney, Coal Ridge, 19:33.9.

Area finishers: 13. Larhae Whaley 21:55.7. 23. Eden Mayer 23:03. 25. Kayedence Bruner 23:05.4. 32. Lexi VandenBurg 23:37.6. 44. Rachelle Dudley 25:12.3. 45. Trinity Delto 25:18.8. 50. Alyvia Cox 27:03.7. 51. Molly Smith 27:09.8.

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Grand Junction 52. 2. Rifle 76. 3. Coal Ridge.

Top 3: 1. Dominkykas Remeikis, Summit, 16:54. 2. Joshua Shriver, Summit, 17:12.2. 3. Tyler Parker, Coal Ridge, 17:22.3.

Area finishers: 21. Alan Mayer 19:31.6. 54. Wyatt Trout 23:13.9.

