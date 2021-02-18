 Puckett named to World Junior Championship Team | SteamboatToday.com
Puckett named to World Junior Championship Team

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Cooper Puckett races down the slalom course at U16 Nationals in Breckenridge. (Courtesy Dan Gilchrist)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cooper Puckett is heading to the Alpine World Junior Championships in Bansko, Bulgaria, on March 3 to 10.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete was one of four U20 men across the nation named to the team.

He’s joined by Isaiah Nelson of Buck Hill Ski Racing Club, Ben Ritchie of Green Mountain Valley School and Bradshaw Underhill of Killington Mountain School.

