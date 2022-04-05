Prestigious alum Kelly Brown returns to Steamboat as husband Fields Brown takes over Steamboat Soccer Club

The Steamboat Soccer Club U13 boys program practices at Emerald Fields in 2021. Fields Brown is the new club director, and his wife, Kelly Brown, is returning to Steamboat Springs to take on the role as camp director.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Fields Brown is the new director of the Steamboat Soccer Club, taking over for Rob Bohlmann, who was with the club for 34 years. Brown is the husband of Steamboat’s most prestigious soccer alum, Kelly Brown (Labor), who is taking on the role as camp director upon the conclusion of the women’s soccer season at Regis University, where she is head coach.

The director position opened up at a time when the Browns were already considering “slowing down” professionally. They have two young kids, Aiden, 2, and Cami, 2 months, and were busy enough between Kelly’s coaching and Fields’ position with the Colorado Rapids working with the team’s elite players.

“I finally got the opportunity to coach at the college level, which I’d been working towards for 13 years,” Kelly said. “I’ve also always wanted to be a mom and raise a family. We came to a fork in the road, and I had to choose one or the other at the moment.”

Former Club Director Rob Bohlmann said everything aligned for him as well. He said it was time to let someone else takeover while he pursues a business venture in custom head wear with a high school friend.

Bohlmann plans to continue coaching both the Steamboat Springs High School boys and girls teams, and he could not be happier about who is taking over.

“It couldn’t be more exciting for Steamboat and for Steamboat soccer. The guy is truly amazing,” Bohlmann said of Fields. “His knowledge and background and passion for the game and ability to work with kids of all ages, he is going to be a true asset.”

Fields has a long resume of coaching and directing soccer programs. Before his job with the Colorado Rapids, he was director of soccer for Boulder County United, or FC Boulder. He also worked at Arsenal Colorado in Fort Collins and was involved in the Olympic Development Program as well.

“For the size of the town and the community, the soccer club is in a really good position,” Fields said. “It’s very progressive and forward-thinking. It’s got a great board of directors. It’s got some great full-time staff. … I’ve worked at a lot of youth soccer clubs and that’s not always the case.”

Fields is excited that he doesn’t have to help build up the program, but can focus on expanding and improving it.

Not only does he want to teach the game to more youth, he wants to make the club welcoming for players of all abilities at any time.

“The next part is continuing to provide and create new programming that we think is going to be able to develop high-end players the best we can right now,” Fields said.

Kelly and Fields have worked together or assisted each other on multiple occasions, including in Fort Collins, Boulder and at the ODP.

“It’s a pretty special connection and a pretty special duo in our lives in whatever we do,” Kelly said. “I can’t wait to support him in his new role because I know this has been a dream of his for his whole life.”

Fields agreed that he loves working alongside his wife, and that their compatibility carries into professional settings extremely well.

“We complement each other really well,” Fields said. “When you share personal and professional ties with your significant other, you find yourself really invested in them and what they do.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.