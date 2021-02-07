Preps weekend recap: Sailor Alpine skiers speed through the snow at Keystone

Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team racer Romy Tauscher competes in giant slalom during a ski competition at Keystone Resort on Friday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On a cold, windy day at Keystone Resort, the Steamboat Springs Alpine ski team competed in a modified giant slalom. Due to weather, the course was shortened to slalom length, so every skier got three runs rather than two, with their best two counting.

Under that format, Steamboat senior James Lahrman took second and senior Emily Schneider finished third to lead the Sailors.

In the boys race, Fisher St. John and Kai Scott also made the top 10. For the girls, Eliza Fox took fourth and Annika Ort earned eighth.

Head coach Mike Farny was most impressed with his senior forerunners, Martin Rodriguez and Elena Wittmyer, who set the track and ensured the timing equipment was functioning properly. Their runs were their first ever down a GS course. Wittmyer is competing in skiing for the first time and Rodriguez is in his second year. Ahead of last season, he had never been on skis, according to Farny.

“Both did unbelievable,” said Farny in an email. “(I’m) so proud of the accomplishments and attitudes of these two seniors.”

The Sailors are now focused on the team time trial March 1 and 2, which will determine who travels to state March 11 and 12.

Boys giant slalom

Top 10: 1. Will Bettenhausen, BM, 50.7. 2. James Lahrman, SS, 50.78. 3. Michael Cheek, S, 51.08. 4. Jakub Pecinka, BM, 51.91. 5. Andrew Conley, BM, 51.93. 6. Fisher St. John, SS, 51.99. 7. Quinn Peterson, BM, 52. 8. Aaron Galehr, BM, 52.24. 9. Alexander Armistead, BM, 52.62. 10. Kai Scott, SS, 52.87.

Other Steamboat finishers: 12. Dawson Holmes, 53.33. 16. Erik Sandvik 53.94. 17. Alden Wade 54.25. 20. Jaxson Fryer 56.92. 26. Luke St. John 59.32. 27. Brodie Skinner 59.33. 30. Spencer Ashley 1:00.43. 32. Justin Heid 1:01.13. 35. Dylan Dietrich 1:04.74.

Girls giant slalom

Top 10: 1. Ella Snyder, S, 52.62. 2. Robin Pavelich, BM, 53.46. 3. Emily Schieder, SS, 54.25. 4. Eliza Fox, SS, 54.97. 5. Hailey Harsch, BM, 55.13. 6. Christin Lettovska, BM, 55.3. 7. Cora Jackson, S, 55.36. 8. Annika Ort, SS, 55.61. 9. Kamryn Brausch, BM, 56.22. 10. Paige Peterson, S, 56.27.

Other Steamboat finishers: 13. Audra Gowdy 57.44. 15. Tessa Clyncke 58.15. 16. Sophia Gowdy 58.28. 25. Romy Tauscher 59.97. 26. Allie VanNess 1:00.75. 28. Stella Davies 1:01.14. 31. Harper Danielson 1:03.06. 32. Erica Sioblom 1:03.28. 35. Grace Felinczak 1:06.88.

Steamboat Nordic skiers power through powder at Poudre Canyon

Led by senior Sumner Cotton, who won the boys classic race by two minutes, the Steamboat Springs High School boys Nordic team finished second at the Coterie Classic on Friday. Senior Zoe Bennett-Manke was the top finisher for the girls team, taking second as her team earned third behind Middle Park and Poudre Valley.

Claire Bohmer was the only other Sailor girl to crack the top 10, taking eighth. Caroline Bauer and Jade Henderson were nearly in the top 10, finishing 12th and 13th, respectively. Meagan Maitre and Annie Hagar were right behind them to round out the top 15 racers.

Steamboat senior Jaydon Fryer was fifth in the boys race, followed by teammate Andy Henderson in sixth and senior Alex Colby in eighth. Jeremiah Kelley and Jameson Tracy were mere seconds out of the top 10, taking 11th and 12th.

The team next skis at home Friday.

Coterie Classic results

Boys team scores: 1. Middle Park 174. 2. Steamboat Springs 171. 3. Poudre Valley 159.

Top 10: 1. Sumner Cotton, SS, 21:28. 2. Ethan Callarman, MP, 23:29. 3. Gray Barker, MP, 23:43. 4. Kyle Vogelbacher, MP, 24:54. 5. Jaydon, SS, 24:57. 6. Andy Henderson, SS, 24:58. 7. Ewan Gallagher, MP, 25:08. 8. Alex Colby, SS, 25:27. 9. Jackson Menand, PV, 25:29. 10. Dane Jensen, MP, 25:39.

Other Steamboat finishers: 11. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 25:45. 12. Jameson Tracy, SS, 25:$6. 15. Xander Dalke, SS, 26:35. 18. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 27:01. 23. Connor Frithsen, SS, 28:45. 24. Rush Rusher, SS, 29:12. 28. Thomas Reiley, SS, 30:00.

Girls team scores: 1. Middle Park 173. 2. Poudre Valley 166. 3. Steamboat Springs 165.

Top 10: 1. Maggie Barker, MP, 27:31. 2. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 27:45. 3. Emily Doerfler, PV, 27:57. 4. Gabrielle Pellini, MP, 28:51. 5. Elizabeth Hammond, Mp, 29:38. 6. Annike Beighey, PV, 30:00. 7. Annie Kuhns, MP, 30:34. 8. Claire Bohmer, SS, 30:41. 9. Sarah Oberlander, PV, 31:00. 10. Ellen Osborne, MP, 31:28.

Other Steamboat finishers: 12. Caroline Bauer 32:13. 13. Jade Henderson 32:28. 14. Meagan Maitre 33:34. 15. Annie Hagar 33:52. 17. Sophie Cowman 34:16. 18. Emma Stewart 34:23. 20. Catcher Weynand 34:25. 21. Alex Hanna 34:40. 23. Margaret Redfern 35:14. 27. Emily Davidof 36:19. 28. Kendra Sollars 38:11.

Hayden wrestlers continue to prove their might

In a home competition, the Hayden High School wrestling team defeated Rangely 54-12 thanks to five big wins by Tigers.

Sophomore Sabyn Hager pinned Colton Stevens in less than two minutes and junior Dylan Zimmerman pinned his opponent in just 42 seconds.

Senior Wyatt Murphy won by fall over Braxton Moore in 46 seconds and Cody Hawn pinned his Rangely opponent in 1:20. Newcomer Israel Santos pinned his opponent halfway through the second period.

Friday, the team travled to West Grand to take on Paonia. Six Tigers won in the 48-24 victory.

Kaleb More, Hager, Murphy and Cody Hawn all won by fall, while Kyler Campbell and Santos picked up victories by decision.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Hayden 54, Rangely 12

126: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Colton Stevens, R, 1:38.

132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Kobey Chism, R, 0:42.

145: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Braxton Moore, R, 0:46.

160: Zane Varner, R, fall Jake Lindley, H, 1:46.

170: Cody Hawn, H, fall Brent Cantrell, R, 1:20.

195: Israel Santos, H, fall Jaxon Torsell, R, 2:54.

Friday, Feb. 5

Hayden 48, Paonia 24

106: Kalob More, H, fall Noah Valdez, P.

126: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Jason Kuntz, P, 1:23.

138: Kyler Campbell, H, dec. Ace Connolly, P, 4-0.

145: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Logan Farnsworth, P, 1:23.

160: Dawson Morgan, P, fall Jake Lindley, H, 3:54.

170: Cody Hawn, H, fall Kohen Booth, P, 1:31.

195: Israel Santos, H, dec. Malachi Deck, P, 6-5.

Hayden girls basketball team shuts down West Grand

The Hayden High school girls basketball team is now 2-3 following a 46-18 home win against West Grand.

The Tigers limited the Mustangs offense to single digits in each quarter. Meanwhile, Hayden scored double-digits in each quarter to lead 22-6 at the half.

Hayden 46, West Grand 18

WG 2 4 7 5 – 18

H 10 12 13 11 – 46

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.