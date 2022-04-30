Preps briefs: Steamboat baseball splits doubleheader, No. 2 Sailors soccer team falls to No. 1 Durango

Steamboat Springs freshman Jessie Hamric scores a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Moffat County on Tuesday in Craig.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team split a doubleheader on the road at Glenwood Springs on Saturday, April 30.

The Sailors opened the day with a 5-2 victory over the Demons, but the home team countered with a 17-2 win later.

Game one was tied 2-2 after three innings and stayed that way for some time.

Glenwood pitcher Evan Heyl was tough, striking out 11 through 6 and 2/3 innings, but Steamboat broke him in the final inning and scored three to take the lead and win.

The Demons erupted in the first inning of game two, scoring 6 runs. They followed with 4 more in the second, 1 in the third and 6 in the fourth for the dominant victory in four innings.

Steamboat next plays Middle Park on Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m.

Steamboat Springs 5, Glenwood Springs 2

SS 020 000 3 – 5 6 1

GS 011 000 0 – 2 3 2

Glenwood Springs 17, Steamboat Springs 2

GS 641 6XX X – 17 15 1

SS 000 2XX X – 2 5 3

No. 2 Sailors soccer falls to No. 1 Durango

The No. 2 Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team faced its biggest challenge yet in a game against No. 1 Durango on the road on Friday, April 29.

The game was scoreless after one half, but the Demons attacked in the second, scoring twice.

The Sailors weren’t able to crack the Durango defense, though and were shut out for the first time this year. Still, Steamboat is still ranked No. 2 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s RPI.

Durango remains the top team among 4A schools.

Steamboat’s last home game is Thursday, May 5 against Battle Mountain

Durango 2, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 0 0 – 0

D 0 2 – 2

Steamboat boys lacrosse wins over Summit

The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team is now 5-8 overall following an 8-5 win over Summit on Thursday, April 28.

The team has two games remaining in the regular season starting with an away game at Vail Mountain on Tuesday, May 3 and concluding Friday, May 6 at Aspen.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.