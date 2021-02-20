Prep weekend recap: Steamboat hockey defeats Summit in OT





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Quinn Dorris scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team, earning a 3-2 win over Summit at home on Saturday night.

The team has won three of its past four games and is 3-4 on the season.

Ryan Hoffman was solid in goal for the Sailors, saving 33 of Summit’s 35 shots.

Max Kenney got the scoring started in the first, but the Tigers answered before the break to tie the game at one.

In the second, Kenney added another on the power play to give the Sailors a 2-1 advantage.

Hank Kasch scored on the power play for Summit in the third, tying the contest.

Seven minutes and 37 seconds into overtime, Steamboat’s Dorris got by Summit netminder Finn Schroder.

Sailor boys still undefeated; girls lose at Glenwood Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With three players putting up double digits, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team defeated Glenwood Springs 61-52 on Friday night.

Steamboat has developed a habit of slow starts, but avoided that on Friday, jumping out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter. The Demons outscored the Sailors 32-25 in the second and third, but the advantage was too great.

Steamboat is now 8-0 and one of two undefeated teams in 4A.

The Sailors girls team led Glenwood Springs 5-2 after the first quarter, but the Demons proceeded to outscore Steamboat the rest of the way and win 48-20.

Steamboat Springs 61, Glenwood Springs 52

SS 19 14 11 17 – 61

GS 5 16 16 15 – 52

Scoring: SS, Eric Pollert 15, Carter Reistad 11, Jakob Kreissig 10, Cade Gedeon 8, Kellen Adams 6, Parker Lindquist 5, Jackson Metzler 3, Granger Rowan 3.

Glenwood Springs 48, Steamboat Springs 20

SS 5 10 3 2 – 20

GS 2 20 14 12 – 48

Hayden basketball teams fall to Meeker on the road

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School girls basketball team outscored Meeker 27-18 in the middle quarters, but the Cowboys came away with the 45-41 win on Saturday.

The Hayden boys game was not as close, as the Cowboys prevailed 67-41.

Boys: Meeker 67, Meeker 41

H 11 5 8 17 – 41

M 16 17 12 22 – 67

Girls: Meeker 45, Hayden 41

H 6 13 14 8 – 41

M 16 8 10 11 – 45

Hayden’s Campbell earns trio of wins at Soroco; Sailors are challenged at Meeker





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Hayden senior wrestler Kyler Campbell earned three wins via fall at the Soroco Duals on Friday afternoon. He pinned all three opponents in just over three minutes. The senior has had a victory-filled winter so far.

Senior Wyatt Murphy won both his matches, winning the first by fall in the third period and the second by a 7-0 decision over Soroco High School’s Gavyn Salberg.

At 170 pounds, Hayden’s Cody Hawn won his first match quickly, pinning Norwood’s Ray Elder in 1:20, but he went on to lose to Soroco senior Kody Logan by pin in two minutes. At 106 pounds, Chase Preston earned two big wins via fall, and junior Dylan Zimmerman won both his matches as well.

In Meeker, the Steamboat Springs wrestling team was challenged by larger teams in Hotchkiss, Glenwood Springs and Basalt. No Sailor earned a pair of wins, but Aiden George, Kirby Reeves, Kaleb Young, Brodie Bosick, Ivan Reynolds, Cole Muhme, Jacob Skolnick and Cole Moon all picked up a win. Many Sailors didn’t wrestle more than once since they didn’t have a matchup in their weight class, one of the many challenges wrestlers are facing this year with no tournaments.

Hayden also traveled to Palisade to take on Meeker and Moffat County on Saturday.

Soroco Duals

Hayden 48, Norwood 18

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Aiden Walton, N, 2:30

132: Kyler Campbell, H, fall Joshua Alexander, N, 3:08

145: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Gage Owen, N, 5:22

152: Cash Joseph, N, fall Thomas Weber, H, 5:56

170: Cody Hawn, H, fall Ray Elder, N, 1:20

Soroco/North Park 30, Hayden 21

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Quinten Fletcher, NP, 3:48

120: Jayden Dailey, No, fall Cameron Campbell, H, 1:57

132: Kyler Campbell, H, fall Teagan Herold, S, 3:43

138: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Wilson Florel, NP, 3:43

145: Wyatt Murphy, H, dec. Gavyn Salberg, S, 7-0

152: Emmit Houston, NP, fall Thomas Weber, H, 0:45

170: Kody Logan, S, fall Cody Hawn, H, 2:00

Hayden 48, West Grand 6

120: Ben Biekert, WG, fall Cameron Campbell, H, 1:38

132: Kyler Campbell, H, fall David Santos, WG, 3:01

138: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Varian Villalobos, WG, 1:25

Meeker Quad

Basalt 24, Steamboat Springs 15

126: Aiden George, SS, fall Mauricio Chagoya, B, 1:18

152: Kirby Reeves, SS, dec. Ryan Zheng, B, 10-7

170: Brady Samuelson, fall Eli Moon, SS, 1:41

195: Ruben Samuelson, B, fall Cole Moon, SS, 1:33

Steamboat Springs 18, Glenwood Springs 12

120: Kaleb Young, SS, fall Nathan Sandoval, GS, 2:17

132: Leobardo Meraz, GS, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 0:38

145: Brodie Bosick, SS, fall Kodiak Kellogg, GS, 1:50

160: JoJohn Ritter, GS, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 4:45

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Cameron Small, GS, 1:34

Steamboat Springs 36, Hotchkiss 33

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Anthony Scanlon, H, 1:04

126: Robert Cochran, H, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 4:47

132: Nathan Guy, H, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 1:14

138: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Kaiden Caudle, H, 0:09

160: Traycer Hall, H, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 0:36

170: Josiah Peters, H, dec. Henry Dismuke, SS, 5-4

182: Justin Mattison, H, fall Ivan Reynolds, SS, 0:58

220: Cole Moon, SS, fall Sam Ware, H, 3:22

Steamboat’s Poulter, Rainville, Puckett podium at Holiday Classic races

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic consisted of four days of slalom racing at Howelsen Hill this week, but the big prizes were to be won Thursday by the women and Friday by the men.

In the biggest races of the week, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jay Poulter won the afternoon race. He was joined on the podium by SSWSC’s Dominic Rainville, who took second.

In the night race, which boasted the largest prize purse, Steamboat’s Cooper Puckett took third, just 0.78 seconds out of first place. Poulter was 0.02 seconds behind in fourth.

The women didn’t have as strong a showing. In the afternoon race on Thursday, Sequoia Anstine was the top Steamboat finisher, earning 19th. In the night race, Tatum Grosdider was the highest placing SSWSC skier, taking 15th, Madison MacLaren finished 18th and Anstine was behind her in 19th.

Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic

Women

Afternoon race

Top 3: 1. Caroline Jones, SSCV, 1:27.01. 2. Ainsley Proffit, USST, 1:27.7. 3. Liv Moritz, SSCV, 1:28.74.

Steamboat finishers: 19. Sequoia Anstine 1:31.61. 25. Madison McLaren 1:33.05. 26. Ryli Adrian 1:33.28. 32. Katya Thurston 1:37.54. 36. Maren Elvidge 1:39.38. 40. Nicole Nolting 1:42.1.

Evening race

Top 3: 1. Caroline Jones, SSCV, 1:25.72. 2. Sophie-Anne Robinson, CAN, 1:26.6. 3. Liv Mortiz, SSCV, 1:26.79.

Steamboat finishers: 15. Tatum Grosdidier 1:29.25. 18. Madison McLaren 1:29.57. 19. 1:29.7. 26. Ryli Adrian 1:32.48. 30. Katya Thurston 1:33.84. 41. Maren Elvidge 1:38.39. 42. Caroline Gilchrist 1:38.42. 49. Jaelie Hovey 1:50.64.

Men

Afternoon race

Top 3: 1. Jay Poulter, SSWSC, 1:25.85. 2. Dominic Rainville, 1:26.62. 3. Sebastian Kohlhoffer 1:26.64.

Steamboat finishers: 5. Cam Smith 1:27.61. 7. Cooper Puckett 1:27.99. 8. Louis Weiner 1:28.19. 9. Alec Nolan 1:28.24. 11. Kyle Kagan 1:28.37. 22. Brooks Overstake 1:30.9. 24. Garret Driller 1:31.21. 27. Maxx Parys 1:33.21. 31. Laiken Roth 1:39.03.

Evening race

Top 3: 1. Camden Palmquist, SUM, 1:21.2. Henry Heaydon, SSCV, 1:21.67. 3. Cooper Puckett, SSWSC, 1:21.98.

Steamboat finishers: 4. Jay Poulter 1:22. 6. Dominic Rainville 1:22.7. 8. Owen Croce 1:23.33. 9. Cam Owens 1:23.35. 10. Garret Driller 1:23.47. 12. Jordan Simon 1:23.53. 13. Cam Smith 1:23.75. 15. Alec Nolan 1:23.85. 16. Louis Weiner 1:23.97. 22. Macc Parys 1:25.11. 26. Laiken Roth 1:25.89. 31. Colin Kagan 1:28.53. 35. Brooks Overstake 1:30.48. 43. Bode Flanigan 1:50.37.

