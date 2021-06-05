Steamboat girls soccer secures Western Slope title with win over Eagle Valley





With a 4-0 win on the road at Eagle Valley on Saturday evening, the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer secured the Western Slope League title. The Sailors girls soccer team hasn’t won the Western Slope League since 2016. The title guarantees them a spot in the playoffs.

Even without the league title, the Sailors would earn a playoff spot due to being ranked high in the state. Steamboat is 8-1 and are eighth among 4A teams in the RPI standings . The Sailors are also sixth in the state in the most recent CHSAA coaches poll .

In the first three minutes of the game, Macy Reisman collected a pass from Jaelie Hovey and scored, putting the Sailors on top 1-0.

With more than six minutes left in the first half, Reina Bombierski found Sydney O’Hare who scored to put Steamboat up 2-0.

Minutes later, Courtney Vargas, a typical defender, fooled the goalie with a fake shot then used her left foot to put the ball on net from directly in front of the goal, about 20 yards out. The shot swerved around the diving keeper, sneaking between her and the far goal post.

Almost halfway through the second half, Darby Martinez beat her defender and ended up in a one-on-one situation with the Eagle Valley netminder. She sent a bullet left, just out of reach of the goalie and put Steamboat up 4-0.

Steamboat Springs 4, Eagle Valley 0

SS 3 1 – 4

EV 0 0 – 0

Steamboat Girls Soccer Schedule May 4 - at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1 May 8 - at Battle Mountain, W 1-0 May 11 - versus Glenwood Springs, W 2-0 May 21 - at Palisade, W 3-2 (OT) May 25 - versus Eagle Valley, W 4-1 May 27 - versus Palisade, W 3-0 June 1 - versus Battle Mountain, L 2-1 June 3 - versus Summit, W 1-0 June 5 - at Eagle Valley, W 4-0 June 12 - at Summit

