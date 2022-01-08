Prep basketball briefs

The Soroco High School girls basketball team moved to 7-1 after a conference victory this weekend. On Friday, the Rams traveled to Olathe and won 52-20 over a team they expected to show them a challenge.

The Soroco boys team fought through an intense matchup that ended in a 52-50 overtime victory against Olathe. The Pirates surged in the first and the Rams in the second. Olathe led 25-23 at the half. The Pirates surged in the third and the Rams in the fourth, tying the game at 44 after regulation. In overtime, Soroco prevailed, outscoring Olathe 8-6. It was the Rams’ first win of the year.

Soroco continued to win on Saturday with a 52-42 victory over De Beque.

The Rams teams host Cedaredge on Friday, Jan. 14 in the home opener.

Girls

Soroco 52, Olathe 20

Boys

Soroco 52, Olathe 50 (OT)

S 6 17 7 14 – 8 – 52

O 16 9 11 8 – 6 – 50

Soroco 52, De Beque 42

Sailor boys pick up another win

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is now 4-4 following a 53-48 win over Coal Ridge in New Castle on Thursday evening. The Sailors fell behind the Titans in the first half, but used a huge second half to earn the win. Junior guard Cade Gedeon scored a game-high 24 points, while senior Ben Bogan added 10 and senior Daniel Raper notched seven. Kellen Adams, who has been injured through the early season played a bit, scoring three points.

The Sailors next play Tuesday, Jan. 11, at home versus Aspen in their first 4A Western Slope league game of the season. Steamboat is home all week, hosting Palisade on Friday, Jan. 14, and Rifle the following day.

Traveling to take on Coal Ridge, the Steamboat Springs girls basketball team fell 53-27. The Sailors are now 1-9.

Steamboat trailed 25-6 at the half, but kept pace in the second half. The Sailors scored 21 points compared to the Titans 28. The late minutes prove that the girls in red and white can be better if they sustain that effort throughout the game.

Steamboat hosts Palisade on Friday evening.

Boys

Steamboat Springs 53, Coal Ridge 48

Girls

Coal Ridge 53, Steamboat Springs 27

SS 6 0 10 11 – 27

CR 16 9 11 17 – 53

Tigers lose tough matches as league play starts

The Hayden High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of close matches as it kicked off conference play. On Friday, Jan. 7, the Tigers traveled to Cedaredge and fell 34-26 to the Bruins.

The next day, the Tigers took on North Park and lost 37-35.

Meanwhile, the boys also had trouble in conference play. Cedaredge topped the Tigers 67-41 on Friday.

Hayden teams travel to Rangely on Thursday, Jan. 13 and host Vail Mountain in the home opener on Friday, Jan. 14.

Girls

Cedaredge 34, Hayden 26

H 5 6 10 5 – 26

C 8 10 4 12 – 34

North Park 37, Hayden 35

Boys

Cedaredge 67, Hayden 41

