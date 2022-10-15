 PHOTOS: Steamboat football wins slugfest 38-35 on Sailors senior night (with video) | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat football wins slugfest 38-35 on Sailors senior night (with video)

Eli Pace
  

Steamboat Springs junior Charlie Reisman kicks a field goal to take a three-point lead in the second quarter of a football game against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field. The Sailors won 38-35.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Erik Sandvik flies through the air after kicking off in the second quarter of a football game versus Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Sailors defense stops Faith Christian quarterback Jack Mauldin after a short gain in the second quarter of a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Finn Rodgers puts a hit on Faith Christian quarterback Jack Mauldin as Mauldin passes the ball during a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Andrew Kempers breaks up a pass intended for Faith Christian sophomore receiver Brenden Hardy on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field. The Sailors won 38-35 as the school celebrated senior night.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior receiver Austin Moore hauls in a deep pass in front of Faith Christian defensive back Jeremy Mccord to set up a Sailors touchdown in the second quarter. Steamboat won 38-35 on senior night at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Cade Gedeon runs into the end zone on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, to take a three-point lead against Faith Christian with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter. The football game at Gardner Field was a back-and-forth slugfest between the two teams, but Steamboat prevailed 38-35 at home.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs kicker Erik Sandvik kicks off following a Sailors’ TD against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs sophomore Ethan Oates (74), gets ready before Faith Christian’s offense snaps the ball on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Finn Rodgers gets help tackling the the Faith Christian ballcarrier during the second quarter of a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior quarterback Cade Gedeon throws a short pass as the Sailors drive down the field against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field. The Sailors won the football game 38-35 at home.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat freshman Abbott Gautreaux hauls in a pass near the sideline with Faith Christian sophomore safety Joey Shelton closing in. Steamboat won the football game 38-35 on Friday, Oct, 14, 2022, at home.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Following a Faith Christian TD late in the second quarter, Steamboat Springs receiver Austin Moore caps off a Sailors drive with a touchdown reception with just over one second remaining on the clock before halftime. The TD grab gave Steamboat a three-point lead going into the half, and the Sailors went on to win 38-35 on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at home.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs student section reacts after Sailors receiver Austin Moore caught a touchdown pass just before halftime on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs dance team performs at halftime of the Sailors football game versus Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs dance team performs at halftime of the Sailors football game versus Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs dance team performs at halftime of the Sailors football game versus Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Grayson Buccino takes the handoff before rushing up field for a nice gain in the third quarter of a football game against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Cade Gedeon scores a touchdown on a quarterback keeper in second half while the Sailors football team faces Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field. With the successful extra-point attempt, the Sailor took a three point lead, 31-28, after the third-quarter TD. Steamboat won the game 38-35.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs kicker Charlie Reisman kicks an extra point in the third quarter during a football game against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Damon Vega watches the ball fall to the ground after breaking up a Faith Christian passing attempt late in the game. Steamboat won 38-35 on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at home.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Jay Phillips is tackled along the sideline after catching a pass in the fourth quarter against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field. Steamboat was down by four points late in the game when the Sailors’ offense came through with another touchdown drive.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs football team retakes the lead with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Faith Christian on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Gardner Field.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior defender Jacob Dobson breaks up a Faith Christian passing attempt late in the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. With a three point lead, the Sailors defense held strong and Steamboat won 38-35 on senior night.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.

