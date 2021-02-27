Prep sports weekend recap: Steamboat boys are now 10-0





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs boys basketball team is now 10-0 following a 53-47 victory over Glenwood Springs. The Sailors led the entire game, but the Demons outscored the boys in red 13-12 in the fourth quarter, threatening to make a comeback.

Steamboat held them off, though.

Senior Eric Pollert was the top scorer with 16 points, followed by junior Kellen Adams who netted 10 and senior Jake Kreissig who added 8 points.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Steamboat Springs 53, Glenwood Springs 47

GS 10 10 14 13 – 47

SS 14 10 17 12 – 53

Scoring: Eric Pollert 16, Kellen Adams 10, Jake Kreissig 8, Carter Reistad 7, Cade Gedeon 4, Parker Lindquist 3, Granger Rowan 3, Austin Ibarra 2.

Soroco boys bounce back from loss with win over Rangely





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco boys basketball team may have lost 61-43 against Vail Mountain on Friday, but the Rams came back with an astounding 77-45 victory over Rangely on Saturday.

Senior Liam Yaconiello was the team’s top scorer with 24 points, while Luke Duksa. Tyler Koler-Wixom and Joey McLaughlin added 12 each.

The girls team was also victorious Saturday, defeating Rangely 51-32. The Rams are now 9-1.

Girls: Soroco 51, Rangely 32

Soroco 77, Rangely 45

R 17 9 8 11 – 45

S 15 21 21 20 – 77

Scoring: S, Liam Yaconiello 24, Luke Duksa 12, Joey McLauglin 12, Tyler Koler-Wixom 12, Jed Kirby 10, Chase Delamater 4, Badley Hoskinson 3.

Friday, Feb. 26

Vail Mountain 61, Soroco 43

S 8 2 7 26 – 43

VM 12 18 14 17 – 61

Scoring: S, Jed Kirby 15, Joey McLaughlin 7, Luke Duksa 6, Liam Yaconiello 6, Tyler Koler-Wixom 5, Bradley Hoskinson 4.

Hayden boys eke out win over Rangely

Hayden Tigers logo



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden boys basketball team used a strong second quarter to narrowly defeat Rangely 48-45 earlier this week. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 20-2 in the second quarter.

The Tigers are now 4-5.

Boys: Hayden 48, Rangely 45

R 16 2 20 7 – 45

H 11 20 8 9 – 48

Sailors hockey team falls to Crested Butte

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs hockey team scored the first and last goals on Friday, tbut Crested Butte scored four in the middle to win 4-2.

Aiden Story got the game started with a power-play goal late in the first. Crested Butte scored two even strength goals in the second and two more in the third before a goal from Quinn Dorris got the Sailors offense going again.

Steamboat couldn’t muster any more, though and ultimately fell. The team is now 3-5.

Friday, Feb. 26

Crested Butte 4, Steamboat Springs 2

CB 0 2 2 – 4

SS 1 0 1 – 2

First period

SS – Aiden Story (Andrew Kempers, Jack Fortna), PP, 16:38

Second period

CB – Joseph Stock (Brendan Hortigan, Rowan Piccaro), 3:14

CB – Matthew Solanik, 14:40

Third period

CB – Sam Dukeman (Sam Buckhanan), 3:38

CB – Jack Lambert, 8:50

SS – Quinn Dorris, SH, 11:21

Sailors Nordic ski teams win at home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a pair of podium finishes from the boys and one from the girls, the Steamboat Springs High School Nordic team won at home on Friday. Senior Sumner cotton was the victor in the boys race, followed by teammate Alex Colby in second.

Senior Zoe Bennett-Manke took second in the girls race, missing out on first by nine seconds.

Caroline Bauer nearly was on the podium as well, earning fourth. Annie Hagar, Jade Henderson and Claire Bohmer were all in the top 10.

Jaydon Fryer had the next-best time for the guys, taking fifth, while Xander Dalke, Andy Henderson and Alden Wade all cracked the top 10 as well.

Boys team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 175. 2. Summit county 164. 3. Lake County 136. 4. Poudre Valley 152.

Top 3: 1. Sumner Cotton, SS, 15:45. 2. Alex Colby, SS, 16:16. 3. Jace Peters, LC, 16:17.

Steamboat finishers: 5. Jaydon Fryer 16:59. 7. Xander Dalke 17:17. 8. Andy Henderson 17:29. 10. Alden Wade 17:42. 14. Bowden Tumminello 18:04. 15. Jeremiah Kelley 18:10. 18. Jaxson Fryer 18:32. 23. Ely Cariveau 19:30. 27. Connor Frithsen 19:50. 31. Rush Rusher 20:07. 34. Thomas Reilley 20:31. 36. Max Hamilton 20:42. 39. Jack Cashen 21:21.

Girls team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 171. 2. Lake County 170. 3. Poudre Valley 156.

Top 3: 1. Rose Horning, LC, 17:35. 2. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 17:44. 3. Liliane Zygulski, S, 19:52.

Steamboat finishers: 4. Caroline Bauer 20:04. 6. Annie Hagar 20:27. 7. Jade Henderson 20:28. 8. Claire Bohmer 20:37. 11. Ella Chapman 21:41. 12. Emma Stewart 21:50. 13. Meagan Maitre 21:52. 16. Alex Hanna 22:19. 17. Morgan Yeiser 22:21. 18. Kendra Sollars 22:24. 19. Kelsey Cariveau 22:25. 20. Catcher Weynand 22:28. 25. Sophie Cowman 23:06. 26. Gemma Birchby 23:12. 29. Margaret Redfern 23:46. 32. Emily Davidof 24:41.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.