Prep sports weekend recap: Soroco basketball teams start season 2-0





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 60-44 home victory over Hayden High School on Friday. The next day, they traveled and defeated Rangely 43-32.

Soroco is ranked No. 9 among girls 2A programs.

Hayden is 1-1 after the loss to the Rams and a 53-47 win over Vail Christian on Thursday. Senior Gracie Day led the Tigers on Thursday with 17 points, while junior Alison Rajzer was the top scorer for Hayden on Friday with 14 points.

The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team dropped to 2-0 with a 65-17 loss to Moffat County on the road Saturday.

Jan. 30

Moffat County 65, Steamboat Springs 17

SS 3 10 2 2 – 17

MC 13 14 29 9 – 65

Soroco 43, Rangely 32

Jan. 29

Soroco 60, Hayden 44

H 6 8 13 17 – 44

S 11 12 14 13 – 60

Scoring: H, Alison Rajzer 14, Tessa Booco 12, Gracie Day 9, Emma Seagraves 6, Lauren Kirby 2, Ema Schlim 1.

Jan. 28

Hayden 53, Vail Christian 47

H 9 10 12 22 – 53

VC 12 10 11 14 – 47

Scoring: VC, Grace McCurdy 16, Barela Zoey 14, Palacio Daisy 11. H, Gracie Day 17, Emma Seagraves 12, Alison Rajzer 7, Katerina Barnes 7, Lee anna Nelson 5, Lauren Kirby 3, Tessa Booco 1.

Soroco boys undefeated to start the season

The Soroco boys basketball team was not kidding when saying it wanted a championship. The Rams opened the season Friday with a 69-56 victory over rival Hayden and topped Rangely 75-44 on Saturday.

Soroco is not yet ranked in the Colorado High School Activities Association but did receive votes.

The Hayden boys team is 0-2 following the loss to Soroco and a 52-21 loss to Vail Mountain on Saturday.

Jan. 30

Vail Mountain 52, Hayden 21

Soroco 75, Rangely 44

S 20 21 18 16 – 75

R 7 18 4 15 – 44

Jan 29

Soroco 69, Hayden 56

H 17 15 8 16 – 56

S 12 18 19 20 – 69

Hayden’s Zimmerman, Steamboat’s Reynolds have win-filled weekends





At the Rifle Triangular on Saturday, Steamboat senior Ivan Reynolds won both his matches. In Steamboat’s 42-39 victory over Rifle, Reynolds pinned Grant Houser in 59 seconds in the 182-pound match. At 145 pounds, Brodie Bosick won by fall, and 106-pounder Cole Muhme also won by fall.

The Sailors fell to Palisade 66-18 in the dual, and Reynolds was one of two Steamboat wrestlers to pick up a win. Reynolds pinned Dawson David in 3:30. Senior Cole Moon was also victorious, pinning Angelo Guarente in the first round.

The Hayden wrestling team traveled to the Grand Valley Triangular on Saturday, where junior Dylan Zimmerman and sophomore Owen Miller won matches. Zimmerman pinned his opponent in 1:15, and Miller won via a 4-2 decision.

Rifle Triangular

Jan. 30

Steamboat Springs 42, Rifle 39

113: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Kellen Johnson, R, 3:07.

120: Hunter Bercher, R, fall Aiden George, SS, 3:44.

126: Caleb Gieselman, R, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 2:$5.

132: James Webb, R, dec. Owen Kirby, SS, 10-6.

138: Bryce Rowley, R, fall Jacob Skolnick, SS, 1:46.

145: Brodie Bosick, SS, fall Caidyn Wilcox, R, 5:09.

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Grant Houser, R, 0:59.

195: Alex Guardado, R, fall Cole Moon, SS, 3:36.

Palisade 66, Steamboat Springs 18

106: Tyrus Despain, P, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 3:12.

120: Keyton Young, P, fall Aiden George, SS, 1:11.

126: Jacob Lee, P, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 1:45.

132: Judah Guajardo, P, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 0:36.

138: Nathan Bollinger, P, fall Jacob Skolnick, SS, 1:34.

145: Lodan Head, P, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 0:46.

152: Franklin Barks, P, fall Kirby Reeves, SS, 4:23.

160: Zach Barnett, P, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 2:50.

170: Joshua Contreras, O, fall SS, 1:36.

182: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Dawson David, P, 3:30.

195: Cole Moon, SS, fall Angelo Guarente, P, 0:46.

Grand Valley Triangular

Grand Valley 57, Hayden 21

106: Teagan Jacobs, GV, fall Kalob More, H, 1:23.

113: Owen Miller, H, dec. Clancy Swindell, GV, 4-2.

120: Chris Patterson, GV, dec. Cameron Campbell, H, 11-9.

126: Hector De La Cruz, GV, fall Sabyn Hager, 2:08.

132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Keenan Strauss, GV, 1:15.

152: Dominic Mendoza, GV, fall Thomas Weber, H, 5:06.

195: Brayden Harper, GV, fall Israel Santos, H, 2:33.

Steamboat skiers win season-opening race





Steamboat seniors Nordic skier Sumner Cotton won the season-opening race at Storm Mountain Ranch on Saturday. The Sailors won by 45 seconds, helping his team a first-place finish in the first race of the inaugural Tour De Northern Colorado.

The Sailor boys have 173 points while Middle Park is close behind with 172 and Poudre Valley has 159.

Senior Alex Colby also made the podium, coming in third. Steamboat’s Jaydon Fryer and Jameson Tracy were also in the top 10, while Andy Henderson took 11th.

The girls are in second with 172, while Middle Park leads with 173 and Poudre Valley has 159. Steamboat senior Zoe Bennett-Manke won Saturday’s race, her first in two years. She crossed the finish line in 17 minutes and six seconds, almost half a minute before the second-place finisher. Caroline Bauer earned fourth while Claire Bohmer, Jade Henderson and Annie Hagar all finished in the top 10.

Tour De Northern Colorado

Jan. 30 at Snow Mountain Ranch

Boys team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 173. 2. Middle Park 172. 3. Poudre Valley 159.

Top 10: 1. Sumner Cotton, SS, 13:42. 2. Graydon Waker, MP, 14:27. 3. Alex Colby, SS, 14:38. 4. Gray Barker, MP, 14:41. 5. Ethan Callarman, MP, 15:00. 6. Guy Granger, MP, 15:20. 7. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 15:24. 8. Colin Norman, PV, 15:32. 9. Jameson Tracy, SS, 15:48. 9. Dane Jensen, MP, 15:48.

Other Steamboat finishers: 11. Andy Henderson 15:53. 13. Xander Dalke 15:57. 15. Jeremiah Kelley 16:42. 16. Alden Wade 17:00. 17. Jaxson Fryer 17:01. 22. Ely Cariveau 18:06. 25. Rush Rusher 18:29. 28. Jack Cashen 19:10. 29. Connor Frithsen 19:17.

Girls team scores: 1. Middle Park 173. Steamboat Springs 172. 3. Poudre Valley 159.

Top 10: 1. Zoe Bennett-Manke, SS, 17:06. 2. Sylvia Brower, MP, 17:34. 3. Maggie Barker, MP, 18:44. 4. Caroline Baur, SS, 19:04. 5. Ellen Osborne, MP, 19:05. 6. Claire Bohmer, SS, 19:07. 7. Elizabeth Hammond, Mp, 19:08. 8. Jade Henderson, SS, 19:16. 9. Annie Hagar, SS, 19:48. 10. Annie Kuhns, MP, 20:00.

Other Steamboat finishers: 13. Ella Chapman 20:34. 15. Kelsey Cariveau 20:45. 16. Emma Stewart 20:57. 17. Meagan Maitre 21:09. 19. Catcher Weynand 21:15. 21. Katie Castor 21:51. 23. Sophie Cowman 22:00. 25. Gemma Birchby 22:07. 26. Mira Kearns 22:19. 27. Emily Davidof 22:21. 29. Kendra Sollars 22:53.

