Prep basketball briefs: Steamboat boys extend winning streak

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team is now on a five-game winning streak following a 65-33 thrashing of Summit on Friday, Jan. 29, in Breckenridge.

The Sailors are now 9-6 and 5-1 in the Western Slope.

Three Sailors players put up numbers in the double digits. Senior Kellen Adams scored 20 points, junior Cade Gedeon 18, Parker Lindquist added 11 points.

The girls have been on a hot streak, but faltered against Summit, losing 46-25. Offense just wasn’t there for the Sailors, who scored just nine points in the first half.

The Sailors teams play Summit at home on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Girls

Summit 46, Steamboat Springs 25

SS 2 7 4 12 – 25

S 14 17 9 6 – 46

Boys

Steamboat Springs 65, Summit 33

SS 17 24 16 8 – 65

S 8 9 8 8 – 33

Soroco girls repeat winning ways

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School girls basketball team has done it again: they’ve dominated a team and added to its winning streak, now at 11 games.

The Rams hosted Caprock Academy Saturday, Jan. 29 and won 67-17.

Soroco’s girls team is now 13-1 and 6-0 in league play. The Rams are ranked No. 4 in the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI rankings.

The Soroco boys next play at home against Meeker on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and both teams host Vail Christian on Friday, Feb. 4.

Soroco 67, Caprock Academy 17

Tigers lose at home to Olathe

HAYDEN — The Hayden High School basketball teams hosted Olathe on Friday, Jan. 29 and both Tigers teams fell to the visiting Pirates.

The girls led Olathe 20-15 at the half, and maintained that lead 26-21 after three. However, the Pirates retaliated in the fourth, outsourcing Hayden 16-7 to take the 37-33 win.

Hayden is now 4-6 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The boys game wasn’t as competitive, with Olathe winning 53-36. The team is now 2-9 overall and 1-4 against Western Slope opponents.

The Tigers next play at Plateau Valley on Friday, Feb. 4.

Girls

Olathe 37, Hayden 33

O 8 7 6 16 – 37

H 10 10 6 7 – 33

Boys

Olathe 53, Hayden 36

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.