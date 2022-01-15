Prep basketball briefs: Hayden girls earn another win, while boys just miss

The Hayden boys basketball team had two near misses this week, starting with a 49-40 loss in Rangely on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Tigers were never out of it, trailing by just six points at half time. They kept pace, but were never able to outscore the Panthers in a quarter.

The next night, Hayden hosted Vail Mountain and competed with the Gore Rangers, who sit atop the Western Slope.

Vail Mountain had scored more than 70 points in each of its last two games and 59 points the game before that. The Tigers can be proud of holding the Gore Rangers to 48 and losing by just 11 points.

The Hayden girls snapped a two game skid with a 39-30 victory over Rangely on Thursday. The Tigers led 15-13 at the half and extended the lead in the second half. The team is now 3-5.

Both Hayden teams travel to take on Vail Christian on Friday, Jan. 21.

Boys

Thursday, Jan. 13

Rangely 49, Hayden 40

H 9 8 7 16 – 40

R 10 13 6 20 – 49

Friday, Jan. 14

Vail Mountain 48, Hayden 37

Girls

Thursday, Jan. 13

Hayden 39, Rangely 30

H 9 6 9 15 – 39

R 6 7 6 11 – 30

Sailors girls win two straight, boys split weekend games

The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team won back-to-back home games this weekend, starting with a 43-34 win over Palisade on Friday, Jan. 14. The Sailors followed that with a 35-31 win over Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 15. The team is now 3-9 and 2-0 against Western Slope teams.

Outscoring the Bulldogs 13-9 in the first quarter on Friday, the Sailors led Palisade the whole way.

Saturday’s game against Rifle was a little dicier. Steamboat led 14-8 after one, but struggled to score in the next two quarters. The home team had a 16-14 lead at the half, but Rifle went ahead 24-20 in the third. Steamboat rallied and outscored the Bears 15-7 in the fourth to earn the win.

The Steamboat boys struggled against Palisade, relinquishing an early lead and losing 52-42. The Sailors led 18-15 at the half and clung to a 32-31 lead after three quarters. However, The Bulldogs won thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter.

Steamboat didn’t let that happen on Saturday against Rifle, leading 16-10 after one and holding on to that advantage the whole way en route to a 64-37 win.

The Sailors teams next play at Battle Mountain on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Girls

Friday, Jan. 14

Steamboat Springs 43, Palisade 34

P 9 8 8 9 – 34

SS 13 8 7 15 – 43

Saturday, Jan. 15

Steamboat Springs 35, Rifle 31

R 8 6 10 7 – 31

SS 14 2 4 15 – 35

Boys

Friday, Jan. 14

Palisade 52, Steamboat Springs 42

P 6 9 16 21 – 52

SS 11 7 14 10 – 42

Saturday, Jan. 15

Steamboat Springs 64, Rifle 37

R 10 7 6 14 – 37

SS 16 16 12 20 – 64

Rams girls basketball routs Rangely

The Soroco High School girls basketball team is now 10-1 as the team sailed to a 53-35 victory at Rangely on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Rams have won eight in a row and are now 4-0 against league opponents. Soroco next plays on Friday, Jan. 21, at home versus Little Snake River out of Baggs, Wyoming. Both teams take on Meeker on the road on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Soroco 53, Rangely 35

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.