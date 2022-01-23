Prep basketball briefs: Hayden basketball teams split games at Vail Christian

EDWARDS — The Hayden Valley High School boys basketball team is 1-3 in league play following a 78-43 loss to Vail Christian on Friday, Jan, 21. The Saints were just stronger all around, outscoring the Tigers 42-19 in the first half.

The girls game was the complete opposite, as the Tigers blew out Vail Christian 45-12 and are now 2-2 against Western Slope opponents.

Hayden jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first and continued to outscore the Saints in each frame. The offense slowed down in the fourth, as the Tigers netted two and held Vail Christian to zero.

The teams next play Olathe at home Friday, Jan. 28.

Boys

Vail Christian 78, Hayden 43

H 14 5 17 7 – 43

VC 23 19 18 18 – 78

Girls

Hayden 45, Vail Christian 12

H 17 8 18 2 – 45

VC 4 5 3 0 – 12

Steamboat girls suffer first conference loss, boys beat Demons

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team had won three straight conference games leading into Saturday’s, Jan. 22, tough match against Glenwood Springs. The Sailors hung in there but lost 57-20 to the Demons, who are now 4-0 in league play.

The boys followed with a 61-50 victory over the Demons. The Sailors are now 7-6 overall and 3-1 against Western Slope teams.

Both teams play next at Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Girls

Glenwood Springs 57, Steamboat Springs 20

SS 9 3 6 2 – 20

GS 16 17 13 11 – 57

Boys

Steamboat Springs 61, Glenwood Springs 50

Soroco basketball teams win over Meeker

MEEKER — On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Soroco High School basketball teams traveled to Meeker.

The girls played first, and the Rams rolled to a 60-47 victory over the Cowboys.

The Soroco boys basketball team has had a rough start to the 2021-22 season, missing out on a lot of scheduled games.

The Soroco boys are now 4-5 on the season and 2-2 against league opponents.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Soroco girls hosted Little Snake River and won 53-32 thanks to a 35-point first half.

The girls are 12-1 now including 5-0 in the Western Slope league.

Boys

Meeker 57, Soroco 30

Girls

Soroco 60, Meeker 47

Soroco 53, Little Snake River 32

LSR 15 7 6 4 – 32

S 10 25 6 12 – 53

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.