Plateau Valley runs by Rams football team





COLLBRAN — The Plateau Valley football team scored 50 points in the first half against Soroco en route to a 56-22 victory Friday night.

The Cowboys racked up a 38-0 lead in the opening quarter and started a running clock before half time, when they held a 50-0 lead.

Soroco scored all 22 points in the second half, starting with 16 in the third frame.

The Rams have one more game this season on Oct. 29 at Gilpin County, who is 0-7 this year. At 1-7, Soroco would love to finish its season with a win.

Plateau Valley 56, Soroco 22

S 0 0 16 6

PV 38 12 0 6

Soroco Football Schedule 2021 Sept. 4 - at Crowley County L 54-0 Sept. 10 - at South Park, W 66-6 Sept. 17 - at Vail Christian, L 58-16 Sept. 24 - vs. West Grand, L 48-30 Oct. 1 - vs. Hayden, L 48-0 Oct. 15 - vs. Rangely, L 46-0 Oct. 22 - at. Plateau Valley, L 56-22 Oct. 29 - at Gilpin County, 7 p.m.

