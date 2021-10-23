Plateau Valley runs by Rams football team
COLLBRAN — The Plateau Valley football team scored 50 points in the first half against Soroco en route to a 56-22 victory Friday night.
The Cowboys racked up a 38-0 lead in the opening quarter and started a running clock before half time, when they held a 50-0 lead.
Soroco scored all 22 points in the second half, starting with 16 in the third frame.
The Rams have one more game this season on Oct. 29 at Gilpin County, who is 0-7 this year. At 1-7, Soroco would love to finish its season with a win.
Plateau Valley 56, Soroco 22
S 0 0 16 6
PV 38 12 0 6
Sept. 4 - at Crowley County L 54-0
Sept. 10 - at South Park, W 66-6
Sept. 17 - at Vail Christian, L 58-16
Sept. 24 - vs. West Grand, L 48-30
Oct. 1 - vs. Hayden, L 48-0
Oct. 15 - vs. Rangely, L 46-0
Oct. 22 - at. Plateau Valley, L 56-22
Oct. 29 - at Gilpin County, 7 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Plateau Valley runs by Rams football team
COLLBRAN — The Plateau Valley football team scored 50 points in the first half against Soroco en route to a 56-22 victory Friday night.