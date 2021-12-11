 PHOTOS: Winter Start at Howelsen Hill | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Winter Start at Howelsen Hill

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  

Winter Start is the first ski jumping and Nordic combined competition of the year at Howelsen Hill, bringing in U20 and U16 athletes from across the country.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Emma Russell soars through the air during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Emma Russell dazzles a small crowd during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Bonnie Larson keeps in control in the air during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Haley Brabec takes her second competition jump on the HS75 during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Ella Wilson flies over the HS75 jump during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Jason Colby flies with confidence during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
All of Steamboat Springs is visible from the slopes of Howelsen Hill during the Winter Start competition on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Tess Arnone shows off her skills during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Erik Lynch jumps the HS75 during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Alexa Brabec took first among the U20 ski jumpers, putting her in first ahead of the cross country race during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Gunnar Gilbertson holds his form during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Eva Minotto gets big air on the HS75 jump during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Thomas Miller puts up a great second competition jump on the HS75 during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Tess Arnone competes in the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Arthur Tirone works on his form during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Thomas Miller keeps his eyes forward mid flight during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Sawyer Graves gets big air during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Galleries

PHOTOS: Winter Start at Howelsen Hill

Winter Start is the first ski jumping and Nordic combined competition of the year at Howelsen Hill, bringing in U20 and U16 athletes from across the country.

See more