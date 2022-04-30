 Photos: Track meet at Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Track meet at Steamboat Springs

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat's Margeaux Shea passes off to Kenna Harrison while racing the 4x400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco's Alyvia Cox runs the 1,600-meter race during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs runner Autumn Oslowski competes in the mile during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat's Autumn Oslowski recovers after finishing fifth in the mile during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Sophia Benjamin finished second in pole vault during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs runners Csaey Wolf and Connor Prost celebrate a win and personal-best time during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat boys 4x400 relay team celebrates earning a new personal-best time during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs boys 4x400 team celebrates a win during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Moffat County's Evan Atkin won long jump at a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat athlete competes in the 100-meter dash during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The men's 110-meter hurdle race was close during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs athlete competes in long jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nicole Nolting of Steamboat Springs competes in shot put during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Soroco athlete heaves the discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Connor Prost yells to teammate Olin Webster before anchoring the 4x400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Marissa Martindale won long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 1/2 inch, during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Kayedence Bruner reacts to earning a new school record in high jump with a height of 5 feet, 1 1/2 inches during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs runner Margaux Shea takes off from the blocks during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs athlete sprints across the finish line during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs athlete Kenna Harrison competes in long jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Kelsey Hamilton bolts out of the blocks to lead off the 4x400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Sailors band played at the final stretch of the 4x400 races during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Casey Wolf takes off from the blocks during the 400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat teammates Kelsey Hamilton and Nik Keyek fist bump before the women's 4x400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco head coach David Bruner high fives his daughter, Kayedence, after she earned a new school record in high jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat's Margaux Shea cheers on the boys 4x400 racers during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Evan Quinn passes off to Kelsey Hamilton during a relay at a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Bowden Tumminello battles with a Summit runner during the 800-meter run at a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Bowden Tumminello barrels around the final corner in the 4x400 race during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Olin Webster nears the finish line during a race at a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Soroco athlete competes in men's long jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs athlete competes in discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat's Henry Dismuke competes in discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco athlete Dash Duksa competes in discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat's Connor Prost had nobody near him as he crossed the finish line of the 4x400 relay, helping his team earn a new personal best time during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Bowden Tumminello and Summit's Dominykas Remeikis congratulate each other on a good race after a competitive 800-meter run during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Elise Colby runs the 100-meter hurdles during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Marta Josefsson competes in the women's long jumpr finals during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Tommy Hagney passes the baton to teammate Casey Wolf during the 4x200 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Connor Prost hauls towards the finish line while running the 400-meter dash during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs runner Nik Keyek runs the 300-meter hurdles during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Soroco athlete takes off from the blocks while running the 400 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Bowden Tumminello tries to edge out a Summit competitor in the 800 during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco sophomore Alan Mayer clears the bar in pole vault during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat's Michael Lake soars over the pole vault bar with ease during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Soroco athlete competes in discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eden Mayer of Soroco High School throws discus during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco's Larhae Whaley competes in the 100-meter hurdles during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Soroco athlete competes in long jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat athlete Aspen Bennett-Manke competes in triple jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Kayedence Bruner competes in the 100-meter hurdles during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailor Layton Morrison passes off to Luke Olson during the boys 4x200 race a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Kayedence Bruner won high jump and earned a new school record with a height of 5 feet, 1 1/2 inches during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco athlete Irene Hoff competes in triple jump during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

