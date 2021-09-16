 PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Battle Mountain | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Battle Mountain

Shelby Reardon
  

Tori Bilbrey, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team, tips the ball over the net during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night. The first set took half an hour, with the Sailors topping the Huskies, 25-23. Steamboat won the second set as well, 25-18. The final score did not come in before press time.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain in four long, competitive sets Thursday night.

Set one lasted half an hour, with the Sailors topping the Huskies, 25-23. Steamboat won the second set as well, 25-18.

Battle Mountain pushed back in the third, winning 25-19. The Sailors stayed strong, though, winning the fourth 26-24.

Steamboat Springs High School volleyball junior Holland DelGuercio takes a swing during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sophie Diehl, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team, blocks a hit from Battle Mountain senior Karol Loera during a game Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ashlyn Robson, a junior on the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team, serves during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The student section cheers on the Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team during a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School volleyball players Tori Bilbrey and Ashlyn Robson attempt to block a shot from Battle Mountain senior Delaney Gersbach during a game Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Battle Mountain volleyball team celebrates a huge point during the first set against Steamboat Springs on Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Right, Steamboat Springs High School volleyball head coach speaks with senior Sophie Diehl during a timeout in a game against Battle Mountain Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School volleyball senior Dani Weber jumps as the official signifies a Steamboat point after a brief deliberation during a game against Battle Mountain Thursday night.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)

Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18)

Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25)

Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11

Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23)

Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24)

Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament

Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Prep Sports
