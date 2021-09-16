PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Battle Mountain
The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain in four long, competitive sets Thursday night.
Set one lasted half an hour, with the Sailors topping the Huskies, 25-23. Steamboat won the second set as well, 25-18.
Battle Mountain pushed back in the third, winning 25-19. The Sailors stayed strong, though, winning the fourth 26-24.
Aug. 24 - at Moffat County, W 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)
Aug. 26 - vs. Middle Park, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-18)
Aug. 31 - at Soroco, L 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 23-25)
Sept. 3-4 Glenwood Springs Tournament, 3rd of 11
Sept. 14 - at Eagle Valley, L 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23)
Sept. 16 - vs. Battle Mountain, W 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24)
Sept. 18 - at Thornton Tournament
Sept. 21 - at Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 - at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - at Palisade, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - at Central Grand Junction, 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 - vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 - at Battle Mountain 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - at Aspen, 2 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Battle Mountain
The Steamboat Springs volleyball team won 3-1 over Battle Mountain in four long, competitive sets Thursday night.