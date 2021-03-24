 PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Summit | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs volleyball defeats Summit

Shelby Reardon
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team defeated Summit 3-0 on Tuesday evening at home with set scores of 25-19, 25-5 and 25-17.

Steamboat Springs senior Aliyah Riemer bats the ball back towards the Summit side of the net during a game Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs sophomore Tya Drennan works the ball around a pair of Summit players during a game Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs senior Aliyah Riemer had a hot first set against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team gathers during a stoppage of play during a game against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

 

