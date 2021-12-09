 PHOTOS: Steamboat boys basketball opens home tourney with dominant win | SteamboatToday.com
Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team opened up the first round of the Steamboat Shootout with a game against Grand Junction Central. The Sailors dominated the entire way en route to a 66-40 victory on Thursday.

Cade Gedeon, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team, blocks a shot during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Austin Moore, a junior on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team, stays in front of his opponent during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parker Lindquist, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team shoots over an opponent during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parker Lindquist, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team, collects a rebound and looks for his next move during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ben Bogan, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team, shoots against pressure during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brady Adams, a sophomore on the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team, keeps his opponent from shooting during a game against Grand Junction Central in the first round of the Steamboat Shootout on Thursday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

