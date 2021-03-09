 PHOTOS: State Skimeister Championships | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: State Skimeister Championships

Shelby Reardon
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Howelsen Hill Ski Area and the Steamboat Springs High School ski teams hosted the inaugural state Skimeister Championships on Tuesday.

Steamboat Springs High School head Alpine coach and event coordinator Mike Farny announces at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Jaydon Fryer takes off from the classic start line at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
The boys classic race begsins at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Fron left, Neve Wade, Sophia Gowdy and Audra Gowdy commentate the girls classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Zoe Bennett-Manke won the girls classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs skier Caroline Baur hits the snow after finishing the classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
The Nordic races at the state Skimeister Championships started and concluded at the rodeo ground at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Andy Henderson gets a hot start during the classic race at the state skimeister championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Pat Gleason waxes Jaxson Fryer's skis ahead of the classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill.
Alden Wade comes across the finish line at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Caroline Baur crosses the finish line of the classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs head Alpine Coach Mike Farny takes a timing chip off of Alden Wade's ankle after the classic race at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Alden Wade sticks out his tongue while skiing giant slalom at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs skier Caroline Bauer stays focused during GS at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Jaxson Fryer competes in GS at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Steamboat Springs senior Zoe Bennett-Manke, who claims to be bad at Alpine skiing, finished fourth and fifth in the GS and slalom events at the state Skimeister Championships at Howelsen Hill on Tuesday.
Skimeister 2021 winners, from left, Christian Kelly, of Aspen, and Steamboat Springs senior Zoe Bennett-Manke pose with their trophies after competing in four events in a matter of hours on Tuesday at Howelsen Hill.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

