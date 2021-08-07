 PHOTOS: Soroco football team vs. area firefighters | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Soroco football team vs. area firefighters

Shelby Reardon
  

On Friday night, the Soroco football team competed against area volunteer firefighters in a fundraiser flag football game.

A firefighter player snags a flag off of Soroco football player Jed Kirby during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The Soroco Rams offense lines up during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Former Soroco Ram Jesse Koler tries to take down a current player during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
A firefighter runs with the football during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Jed Kirby runs around defenders during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The ball is almost intercepted during a fundraiser flag football game betweeen Soroco High School players and area volunteer firefighters on Friday night at Soroco High School. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

